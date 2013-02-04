Feb 04Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessels 22
Vessels berthing today 03
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ILC Friendship O Exim Timber 29/01 30/01 ----- nil 3,557 nil 2,502
2) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 25/01 01/02 04/02 nil 15,200 nil 1,309
3) Shinago Navigator Atlantic Crude oil 01/02 02/02 04/02 nil191,940 nil 69,802
4) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD/HSD 02/02 02/02 ----- nil27836/TOCOM nil 2164/2500
5) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 02/02 03/02 04/02 2,580 nil nil 8,560
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 03/02 ---
2) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 04/02 TBT
3) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 04/02 TBT
4) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 04/02 TBT
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 05/02
2) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 06/02
3) Karuthal Transasia CNTR nil nil 35/35 06/02
4) Lahore Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 350/250 06/02
5) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 07/02
6) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 07/02
7) Pola Atlantic Crude oil nil 120,000 nil 07/02
8) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 08/02
9) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil n.a. 09/02
10) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 11/02
11) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 12/02
12) All Cargo Arathi Kinship Cement nil 6,200 nil 12/02
13) Aggers Borg ULA Machinery nil 112 nil 16/02
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL