Feb 07Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels nil Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 23 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** nil nil nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 03/02 --- 2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 07/02 TBT 3) Pola Atlantic Crude oil nil 146,386 nil 07/02 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 08/02 2) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 08/02 3) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 09/02 4) All Cargo Sushee Caravel CNTR nil nil n.a. 09/02 5) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 10/02 6) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/250 10/02 7) Prem Mala Ancheril HSD nil 15,000 nil 10/02 8) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 11/02 9) B C Chatterjee Atlantic MS nil 5,000 nil 11/02 10) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 11/02 11) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 12/02 12) Jakarta Express ISS CNTR nil nil 200/200 13/02 13) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 14/02 14) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 15/02 15) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 15/02 16) All Cargo Arathi Kinship Cement nil 6,200 nil 15/02 17) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 15/02 18) Aggers Borg ULA Machinery nil 112 nil 16/02 19) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 17/02 20) Pissiotis Atlantic Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 19/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL