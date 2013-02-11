Feb 11Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 02
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 23
Total Vessels 28
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR 10/02 10/02 ----- nil nil 177/0 38/1
2) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR 09/02 11/02 11/02 nil nil nil250/250
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 7,000 nil nil 09/02 ---
2) Prem Mala Ancheril HSD nil 15,000 nil 10/02 11/02
3) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 11/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Swarna BrahmaputraJairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 13/02
2) B C Chatterjee Atlantic MS nil 5,000 nil 13/02
3) Jakarta Express ISS CNTR nil nil 200/200 13/02
4) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,200 nil nil 13/02
5) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 14/02
6) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 14/02
7) Dawn Meerut Ancheril MS nil 8,000 nil 14/02
8) Vina Conex O Exim TimberLog nil 9,300 nil 14/02
9) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 15/02
10) All Cargo Arathi Kinship Cement nil 6,200 nil 15/02
11) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 15/02
12) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 15/02
13) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 15/02
14) Morning Glory Atlantic Crude oil nil 79,000 nil 15/02
15) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 16/02
16) Aggers Borg ULA Machinery nil 112 nil 16/02
17) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 17/02
18) S C Beihai Atlantic CausticSoda nil 3,200 nil 17/02
19) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 18/02
20) Pissiotis Atlantic Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 19/02
21) Black Watch J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 19/02
22) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/500 21/02
23) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 21/02
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL