Feb 12Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessels 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR 10/02 10/02 12/02 nil nil 213/1 COMP 2) Prem Mala Ancheril HSD 10/02 11/02 ----- nil 5,605 nil 9,395 3) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR 11/02 11/02 12/02 nil nil nil550/550 4) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 09/02 12/02 ----- TOCOM nil nil 7,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Swarna BrahmaputraJairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 13/02 2) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,200 nil nil 13/02 3) Jakarta Express ISS CNTR nil nil 200/200 14/02 4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 14/02 5) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 14/02 6) Dawn Meerut Ancheril MS nil 8,000 nil 14/02 7) Vina Conex O Exim TimberLog nil 9,300 nil 14/02 8) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 14/02 9) B C Chatterjee Atlantic MS nil 5,000 nil 15/02 10) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 15/02 11) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 15/02 12) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 15/02 13) Morning Glory Atlantic Crude oil nil 79,000 nil 15/02 14) Gold Express Atlantic HSD nil 18,000 nil 15/02 15) All Cargo Arathi Kinship Cement nil 6,200 nil 16/02 16) Aggers Borg ULA Machinery nil 112 nil 16/02 17) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 17/02 18) S C Beihai Atlantic CausticSoda nil 3,200 nil 17/02 19) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 18/02 20) Pissiotis Atlantic Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 19/02 21) Black Watch J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 19/02 22) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 19/02 23) Kota Hormat PIL CNTR nil nil 400/250 19/02 24) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/500 21/02 25) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 21/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL