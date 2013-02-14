Feb 14Port conditions ofKochi as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessels 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Swarna BrahmaputraJairam Crude oil 13/02 14/02 15/02 nil nil nil 50,053 2) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 13/02 14/02 ----- TOCOM nil nil 7,210 3) Dawn Meerut Ancheril MS 14/02 14/02 15/02 nil TOCOM nil 8,000 4) Vina Conex O Exim TimberLog 14/02 14/02 ----- nil TOCOM nil 9,304 5) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR 14/02 14/02 ----- nil nil nil400/430 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Atlantic Latavia Atlantic FO 30,000 nil nil 13/02 --- 2) Jakarta Express ISS CNTR nil nil 200/200 14/02 14/02 3) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 14/02 --- 4) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD nil 3,400 nil 14/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 15/02 2) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 15/02 3) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 15/02 4) Morning Glory Atlantic Crude oil nil 79,000 nil 15/02 5) Aggers Borg ULA Machinery nil 112 nil 16/02 6) B C Chatterjee Atlantic MS nil 5,000 nil 17/02 7) All Cargo Arathi Kinship Cement nil 6,200 nil 17/02 8) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 17/02 9) S C Beihai Atlantic CausticSoda nil 3,200 nil 17/02 10) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 18/02 11) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 18/02 12) Pissiotis Atlantic Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 18/02 13) Gold Express Atlantic HSD nil 18,000 nil 19/02 14) Black Watch J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 19/02 15) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 19/02 16) Kota Hormat PIL CNTR nil nil 400/250 19/02 17) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/500 21/02 18) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 21/02 19) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 21/02 20) Millenium Park J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 10,052 nil 23/02 21) Arcadia Inter Ocean Zinc nil 21,550 nil 25/02 22) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 25/02 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL