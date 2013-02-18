Feb 18Port conditions ofKochi as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessles 25
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Vina Conex O Exim TimberLog 14/02 14/02 ----- nil 4,860 nil 4,444
2) Jindal Tara Sujan Imp/Exp 14/02 14/02 ----- nil nil 163 /0
3) Harsha Prem Atlantic MS 14/02 15/02 ----- nil nil nil 4,868
4) Atlantic Latavia Atlantic FO 13/02 15/02 18/02 25,134 nil nil 6,366
5) All Cargo Arathi Kinship Cement 17/02 17/02 ----- nil 1,237 nil 4,982
6) S C Beihai Atlantic CausticSoda 17/02 17/02 18/02 nil 2,500 nil 750
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 15/02 18/02
2) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 18/02 18/02
3) Pissiotis Atlantic Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 18/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Gold Express Atlantic HSD nil 18,000 nil 19/02
2) Black Watch J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 19/02
3) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 19/02
4) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 250 20/02
5) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150 20/02
6) Kota Hormat PIL Imp/Exp nil nil 450 20/02
7) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel Imp/Exp nil nil nil 20/02
8) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil nil 21/02
9) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 400/500 22/02
10) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 22/02
11) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil 150/150 22/02
12) Millenium Park J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 10,052 nil 23/02
13) Elb Wolf Evergreen Imp/Exp 250 350/350 24/02
14) Arcadia Inter Ocean Zinc nil 21,550 nil 25/02
15) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550 25/02
16) Overseas MeckinleyGAC Crude oil nil 265,000 nil 06/03
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL