Feb 18Port conditions ofKochi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Vina Conex O Exim TimberLog 14/02 14/02 ----- nil 4,860 nil 4,444 2) Jindal Tara Sujan Imp/Exp 14/02 14/02 ----- nil nil 163 /0 3) Harsha Prem Atlantic MS 14/02 15/02 ----- nil nil nil 4,868 4) Atlantic Latavia Atlantic FO 13/02 15/02 18/02 25,134 nil nil 6,366 5) All Cargo Arathi Kinship Cement 17/02 17/02 ----- nil 1,237 nil 4,982 6) S C Beihai Atlantic CausticSoda 17/02 17/02 18/02 nil 2,500 nil 750 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 15/02 18/02 2) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 18/02 18/02 3) Pissiotis Atlantic Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 18/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Gold Express Atlantic HSD nil 18,000 nil 19/02 2) Black Watch J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 19/02 3) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 19/02 4) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 250 20/02 5) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150 20/02 6) Kota Hormat PIL Imp/Exp nil nil 450 20/02 7) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel Imp/Exp nil nil nil 20/02 8) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil nil 21/02 9) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 400/500 22/02 10) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 22/02 11) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil 150/150 22/02 12) Millenium Park J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 10,052 nil 23/02 13) Elb Wolf Evergreen Imp/Exp 250 350/350 24/02 14) Arcadia Inter Ocean Zinc nil 21,550 nil 25/02 15) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550 25/02 16) Overseas MeckinleyGAC Crude oil nil 265,000 nil 06/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL