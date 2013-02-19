Feb 19Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessels 26
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Vina Conex O Exim TimberLog 14/02 14/02 ----- nil 5,626 nil 3,678
2) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR 14/02 14/02 ----- nil nil 163/- COMP
3) Harsha Prem Atlantic MS/HSD 14/02 15/02 ----- TOCOM TOCOM nil 4868/3262
4) All Cargo Arathi Kinship Cement 17/02 17/02 ----- nil 2,367 nil 3,857
5) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR 15/02 18/02 19/02 nil nil 254/68 52/255
6) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR 18/02 18/02 19/02 nil nil 581/- 493/766
7) Pissiotis Atlantic Crude oil 18/02 18/02 ----- nil TOCOM nil 132,867
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Gold Express Atlantic HSD nil 18,000 nil 19/02 ---
2) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 19/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 20/02
2) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 20/02
3) Kota Hormat PIL CNTR nil nil 400/250 20/02
4) All Cargo Sushee Caravel CNTR nil nil n.a. 20/02
5) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 21/02
6) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/500 22/02
7) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 22/02
8) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD/MS nil 31000/7000 nil 22/02
9) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 23/02
10) Millenium Park J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 10,052 nil 23/02
11) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 24/02
12) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD nil 14,000 nil 24/02
13) Arcadia Inter Ocean Zinc nil 21,550 nil 25/02
14) Tony Atlantic Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 25/02
15) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 25/02
16) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 28/02
17) Overseas MeckinleyGAC Crude oil nil 265,000 nil 06/03
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL