Feb 19Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessels 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Vina Conex O Exim TimberLog 14/02 14/02 ----- nil 5,626 nil 3,678 2) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR 14/02 14/02 ----- nil nil 163/- COMP 3) Harsha Prem Atlantic MS/HSD 14/02 15/02 ----- TOCOM TOCOM nil 4868/3262 4) All Cargo Arathi Kinship Cement 17/02 17/02 ----- nil 2,367 nil 3,857 5) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR 15/02 18/02 19/02 nil nil 254/68 52/255 6) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR 18/02 18/02 19/02 nil nil 581/- 493/766 7) Pissiotis Atlantic Crude oil 18/02 18/02 ----- nil TOCOM nil 132,867 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gold Express Atlantic HSD nil 18,000 nil 19/02 --- 2) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 19/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 20/02 2) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 20/02 3) Kota Hormat PIL CNTR nil nil 400/250 20/02 4) All Cargo Sushee Caravel CNTR nil nil n.a. 20/02 5) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 21/02 6) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/500 22/02 7) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 22/02 8) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD/MS nil 31000/7000 nil 22/02 9) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 23/02 10) Millenium Park J M Baxi Phos Acid nil 10,052 nil 23/02 11) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 24/02 12) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD nil 14,000 nil 24/02 13) Arcadia Inter Ocean Zinc nil 21,550 nil 25/02 14) Tony Atlantic Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 25/02 15) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 25/02 16) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 28/02 17) Overseas MeckinleyGAC Crude oil nil 265,000 nil 06/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL