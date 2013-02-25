Feb 25Port conditions ofKochi as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessels 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 19/02 22/02 25/02 nil 14,400 nil 1,004 2) Vedika Prem Ancheril MS/HSD 23/02 23/02 ----- nil0/31016 nil 5000/0 3) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 22/02 24/02 ----- 1,917 nil nil 6,083 4) Millenium Park J M Baxi Phos Acid 23/02 24/02 ----- nil 10,047 nil nil 5) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD 24/02 24/02 ----- nil 5,753 nil 34,268 6) Liber Denizeilik O Exim Timber Logs 24/02 24/02 ----- nil 334 nil 7,227 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 24/02 --- 2) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 25/02 25/02 3) Tony Atlantic Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 25/02 --- 4) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 25/02 25/02 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Shinyo Navigator Atlantic Crude oil nil 102,000 nil 26/02 2) Norca Atlantic Naphtha 30,000 nil nil 26/02 3) Arcadia Inter Ocean Zinc nil 21,550 nil 27/02 4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 28/02 5) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 28/02 6) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 28/02 7) Sea Challenger Inter Ocean FO nil 5,000 nil 28/02 8) Yu Long Ling Kinship Salt nil 32,000 nil 28/02 9) S P Berlin Atlantic FO nil 7,200 nil 28/02 10) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 01/03 11) Rio Grand Express ISS CNTR nil nil 250/250 01/03 12) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 02/03 13) Minerva JM Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 02/03 14) Costa Neo Rom J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 03/03 15) Jindal Tara Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 04/03 16) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 04/03 17) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 05/03 18) Overseas MeckinleyGAC Crude oil nil 265,000 nil 06/03 19) Explorer ISE JM Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 06/03 20) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 07/03 21) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 07/03 22) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 10/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL