Feb 26Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 25 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Vedika Prem Ancheril MS/HSD 23/02 23/02 ----- nil TOCOM/31016 nil5000/COMP 2) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD 24/02 24/02 26/02 nil 29,167 nil 10,954 3) Liber Denizeilik O Exim Timber Logs 24/02 24/02 ----- nil 1,265 nil 6,296 4) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR 25/02 25/02 ----- nil nil 335/532 -/62 5) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR 25/02 25/02 26/02 nil nil 684/-115/761 6) Shinyo Navigator Atlantic Crude oil 26/02 26/02 ----- nil TOCOM nil 102,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 24/02 TBT 2) Tony Atlantic Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 25/02 --- 3) Norca Atlantic Naphtha 30,000 nil nil 26/02 --- 4) Arcadia Inter Ocean Zinc nil 21,550 nil 26/02 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 28/02 2) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 28/02 3) Sea Challenger Inter Ocean FO nil 5,000 nil 28/02 4) Yu Long Ling Kinship Salt nil 32,000 nil 28/02 5) S P Berlin Atlantic FO nil 7,200 nil 28/02 6) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 01/03 7) Rio Grand Express ISS CNTR nil nil 250/250 01/03 8) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/03 9) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 02/03 10) Tan Binh28 O Exim Timber nil 6,730 nil 02/03 11) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 04/03 12) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 04/03 13) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 05/03 14) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 07/03 15) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 10/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL