India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Feb 26Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 25 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Vedika Prem Ancheril MS/HSD 23/02 23/02 ----- nil TOCOM/31016 nil5000/COMP 2) Jag Prerana Sorabji HSD 24/02 24/02 26/02 nil 29,167 nil 10,954 3) Liber Denizeilik O Exim Timber Logs 24/02 24/02 ----- nil 1,265 nil 6,296 4) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR 25/02 25/02 ----- nil nil 335/532 -/62 5) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR 25/02 25/02 26/02 nil nil 684/-115/761 6) Shinyo Navigator Atlantic Crude oil 26/02 26/02 ----- nil TOCOM nil 102,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 24/02 TBT 2) Tony Atlantic Crude oil nil 130,000 nil 25/02 --- 3) Norca Atlantic Naphtha 30,000 nil nil 26/02 --- 4) Arcadia Inter Ocean Zinc nil 21,550 nil 26/02 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 28/02 2) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 28/02 3) Sea Challenger Inter Ocean FO nil 5,000 nil 28/02 4) Yu Long Ling Kinship Salt nil 32,000 nil 28/02 5) S P Berlin Atlantic FO nil 7,200 nil 28/02 6) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 01/03 7) Rio Grand Express ISS CNTR nil nil 250/250 01/03 8) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/03 9) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 02/03 10) Tan Binh28 O Exim Timber nil 6,730 nil 02/03 11) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 04/03 12) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 04/03 13) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 05/03 14) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 07/03 15) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 10/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India