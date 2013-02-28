Feb 28Port conditions ofKochi as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Liber Denizeilik O Exim Timber Logs 24/02 24/02 ----- nil 4,495 nil 3,066 2) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp 24/02 26/02 ----- nil nil246 /257 3) Arcadia Inter Ocean Zinc 26/02 26/02 ----- nil 2,366 nil 19,184 4) Tony Atlantic Crude oil 25/02 27/02 28/02 nil 75,978 nil 35,281 5) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp 28/02 28/02 ----- nil nil nil550/550 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Norca Atlantic Naphtha 30,000 nil nil ----- 26/02 2) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 ----- 28/02 3) Yu Long Ling Kinship Salt nil 32,000 nil ----- 28/02 4) S P Berlin Atlantic FO nil 7,200 nil ----- 28/02 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 51,000 nil 01/03 2) Sea Challenger Inter Ocean FO nil 5,000 nil 02/03 3) Indira Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 600/800 02/03 4) Rio Grand Express ISS Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 02/03 5) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 02/03 6) Minerva JM Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 02/03 7) Costa Neo J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 03/03 8) Sea Bright Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 04/03 9) Tan Binh28 O Exim Timber nil 6,730 nil 04/03 10) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 04/03 11) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel Imp/Exp nil nil nil 04/03 12) Overseas MeckinleyGAC Crude oil nil 265,000 nil 06/03 13) Explorer ISE JM Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 06/03 14) CMA CGM Torqise CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 06/03 15) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 06/03 16) Jindal Tara Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 07/03 17) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 07/03 18) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 07/03 19) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 07/03 20) Kota Arif PIL Imp/Exp nil nil 300/100 09/03 21) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 10/03 22) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 11/03 23) Kota Halus PIL Imp/Exp nil nil 300/100 13/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL