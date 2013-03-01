Mar 01Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessels 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Liber Denizeilik O Exim Timber Logs 24/02 24/02 ----- nil 4,914 nil 2,647 2) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR 24/02 26/02 01/03 nil nil 246/257 COMP 3) Arcadia Inter Ocean Zinc 26/02 26/02 ----- nil 4,602 nil 19,184 4) Yu Long Ling Kinship Salt 28/02 28/02 ----- nil 2,055 nil 29,945 5) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 28/02 28/02 ----- 673 nil nil 6,577 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Norca Atlantic Naphtha 30,000 nil nil 26/02 --- 2) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 28/02 01/03 3) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 51,000 nil 01/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Sea Challenger Inter Ocean FO nil 5,000 nil 02/03 2) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 02/03 3) Rio Grand Express ISS CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/03 4) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/03 5) Minerva JM Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 02/03 6) Costa Neo Rom J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 03/03 7) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 03/03 8) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 04/03 9) Tan Binh28 O Exim Timber nil 6,730 nil 04/03 10) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 04/03 11) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil nil 04/03 12) Overseas MeckinleyGAC Crude oil nil 265,000 nil 06/03 13) Explorer ISE JM Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 06/03 14) CMA CGM Torqise CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 250/250 06/03 15) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 06/03 16) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 06/03 17) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 07/03 18) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 07/03 19) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 07/03 20) Kota Arif PIL CNTR nil nil 300/100 09/03 21) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 10/03 22) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 11/03 23) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 11/03 24) Kota Halus PIL CNTR nil nil 300/100 13/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL