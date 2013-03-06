BRIEF-Jubilant Life Sciences restarts operations at its Gajraula unit
* Says co restarts operations at its distillery unit at Gajraula from June 1, 2017
Mar 06Port conditions ofKochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 21 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessles 54 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Liber Denizeilik O Exim Timber Logs 24/02 24/02 06/03 nil 7,561 nil 2) Arcadia Inter Ocean Zinc 26/02 26/02 ----- nil 16,750 nil 4,800 3) Tan Binh28 O Exim Timber 04/03 04/03 ----- nil 1,256 nil 5,474 4) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel Imp/Exp 05/03 05/03 06/03 nil nil 172 /1342 /148 5) Explorer ISE JM Baxi Cruise 06/03 06/03 ----- nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Overseas MeckinleyGAC Crude oil nil 265,000 nil ----- 07/03 2) Jindal Tara Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 ----- 07/03 3) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 ----- 07/03 4) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 800/700 ----- 07/03 5) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD/MS 20,000 nil nil ----- 07/03 6) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 ----- 08/03 7) L R Mimosa Inter Ocean CBFS nil 10,000 nil ----- 09/03 8) Kota Arif PIL Imp/Exp nil nil 300/100 ----- 09/03 9) Gotland Spirit Wilhelmsen Crude oil nil 79,650 nil ----- 09/03 10) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil ----- 10/03 11) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 ----- 11/03 12) Elb Wolf Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 250/350 ----- 11/03 13) Ace Spirit Pearl Bauxite nil 2,400 nil ----- 12/03 14) Kota Halus PIL Imp/Exp nil nil 300/100 ----- 13/03 15) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil 200/250 ----- 13/03 16) Santos Express ISS Imp/Exp nil nil 200/450 ----- 13/03 17) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 ----- 14/03 18) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/350 ----- 14/03 19) Silver Whisper J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil ----- 16/03 20) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 ----- 16/03 21) Aegean Odyssey J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil ----- 16/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Tamil Kamaraj Seapol T.COal 20,000 nil nil 06/03 2) Leader Benline Trns Naptha 28,000 nil nil 06/03 3) BC Chatterjee ATLANTIC MS&SKO 24,000 nil nil 06/03 4) RN Tagore AtlaNTIC Naptha 17,000 nil nil 06/03 5) Global Brave GPRSL COking Coal nil 12,000 nil 06/03 6) Hanjin Pradip IOS COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 06/03 7) RN Tagore ATLANTIC PY Gas nil 3,930 nil 06/03 8) Karlos AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 143,511 nil 06/03 10) Kalpana Prem ADMIRAL I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 07/03 11) Helion Brother Sree Binni I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 07/03 12) Grand Royal ADMIRAL Mills scale 15,000 nil nil 07/03 13) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Gra 3,000 2,500 nil 07/03 14) APJ Akhil EversUN Gypsum nil 44,000 nil 07/03 15) Mandrain Hontong EverSUN Gypsum nil 55,000 nil 07/03 16) Desh Shanthi AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 140,700 nil 07/03 17) STX Spriti BSS i.Ore 55,000 nil nil 08/03 18) Jag Aparna Benline Naptha 28,000 nil nil 08/03 19) Wadi Safgha SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 08/03 20) Athina IOS HSD nil 30,000 nil 08/03 21) Ram Prasad Essar I.Ore 110,000 nil nil 09/03 22) Bhairavi ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 9,000 nil 09/03 23) Strelin Evereet C.Soda nil 12,500 nil 10/03 24) Lusitania Seahorse m.Ore nil 21,000 nil 11/03 25) Euro Max BTL Cont nil nil 450 11/03 26) OEL Victory RELAY Cont nil nil 250 14/03 27) Jag Rishi Chowgule I.Ore 44,000 nil 250 17/03 28) Dream Jasmine KSAP Cars/Excav 50 -602,617 nil 15/03 29) Jitra Bhum Chakiat Cont nil nil 800/800 15/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Says co restarts operations at its distillery unit at Gajraula from June 1, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUN 01 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.