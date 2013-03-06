Mar 06Port conditions ofKochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 21 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessles 54 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Liber Denizeilik O Exim Timber Logs 24/02 24/02 06/03 nil 7,561 nil 2) Arcadia Inter Ocean Zinc 26/02 26/02 ----- nil 16,750 nil 4,800 3) Tan Binh28 O Exim Timber 04/03 04/03 ----- nil 1,256 nil 5,474 4) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel Imp/Exp 05/03 05/03 06/03 nil nil 172 /1342 /148 5) Explorer ISE JM Baxi Cruise 06/03 06/03 ----- nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Overseas MeckinleyGAC Crude oil nil 265,000 nil ----- 07/03 2) Jindal Tara Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 ----- 07/03 3) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 ----- 07/03 4) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 800/700 ----- 07/03 5) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD/MS 20,000 nil nil ----- 07/03 6) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 ----- 08/03 7) L R Mimosa Inter Ocean CBFS nil 10,000 nil ----- 09/03 8) Kota Arif PIL Imp/Exp nil nil 300/100 ----- 09/03 9) Gotland Spirit Wilhelmsen Crude oil nil 79,650 nil ----- 09/03 10) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil ----- 10/03 11) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 ----- 11/03 12) Elb Wolf Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 250/350 ----- 11/03 13) Ace Spirit Pearl Bauxite nil 2,400 nil ----- 12/03 14) Kota Halus PIL Imp/Exp nil nil 300/100 ----- 13/03 15) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil 200/250 ----- 13/03 16) Santos Express ISS Imp/Exp nil nil 200/450 ----- 13/03 17) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 ----- 14/03 18) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/350 ----- 14/03 19) Silver Whisper J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil ----- 16/03 20) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 ----- 16/03 21) Aegean Odyssey J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil ----- 16/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Tamil Kamaraj Seapol T.COal 20,000 nil nil 06/03 2) Leader Benline Trns Naptha 28,000 nil nil 06/03 3) BC Chatterjee ATLANTIC MS&SKO 24,000 nil nil 06/03 4) RN Tagore AtlaNTIC Naptha 17,000 nil nil 06/03 5) Global Brave GPRSL COking Coal nil 12,000 nil 06/03 6) Hanjin Pradip IOS COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 06/03 7) RN Tagore ATLANTIC PY Gas nil 3,930 nil 06/03 8) Karlos AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 143,511 nil 06/03 10) Kalpana Prem ADMIRAL I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 07/03 11) Helion Brother Sree Binni I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 07/03 12) Grand Royal ADMIRAL Mills scale 15,000 nil nil 07/03 13) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Gra 3,000 2,500 nil 07/03 14) APJ Akhil EversUN Gypsum nil 44,000 nil 07/03 15) Mandrain Hontong EverSUN Gypsum nil 55,000 nil 07/03 16) Desh Shanthi AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 140,700 nil 07/03 17) STX Spriti BSS i.Ore 55,000 nil nil 08/03 18) Jag Aparna Benline Naptha 28,000 nil nil 08/03 19) Wadi Safgha SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 08/03 20) Athina IOS HSD nil 30,000 nil 08/03 21) Ram Prasad Essar I.Ore 110,000 nil nil 09/03 22) Bhairavi ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 9,000 nil 09/03 23) Strelin Evereet C.Soda nil 12,500 nil 10/03 24) Lusitania Seahorse m.Ore nil 21,000 nil 11/03 25) Euro Max BTL Cont nil nil 450 11/03 26) OEL Victory RELAY Cont nil nil 250 14/03 27) Jag Rishi Chowgule I.Ore 44,000 nil 250 17/03 28) Dream Jasmine KSAP Cars/Excav 50 -602,617 nil 15/03 29) Jitra Bhum Chakiat Cont nil nil 800/800 15/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL