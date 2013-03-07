Mar 07Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessels 27
Vessels berthing today 02
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Arcadia Inter Ocean Zinc 26/02 26/02 07/03 nil 20,694 nil 856
2) Tan Binh28 O Exim Timber 04/03 04/03 ----- nil 2,115 nil 4,615
3) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD 07/03 07/03 ----- TOCOM nil nil 29,000
Atlantic MS 07/03 07/03 ----- TOCOM nil nil 4,500
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 06/03 ---
2) Overseas MeckinleyGAC Crude oil nil 265,000 nil 07/03 ---
3) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 07/03 TBT
4) Sidra Ras Laffan Atlantic FO nil 12,000 nil 07/03 TBT
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 08/03
2) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 09/03
3) Kota Arif PIL CNTR nil nil 300/100 09/03
4) Gotland Spirit Wilhelmsen Crude oil nil 79,650 nil 09/03
5) L R Mimosa Inter Ocean CBFS nil 10,000 nil 10/03
6) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 11/03
7) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 11/03
8) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 11/03
9) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 12/03
10) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 12/03
11) Ace Spirit Pearl Bauxite nil 2,400 nil 12/03
12) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 12/03
13) Kota Halus PIL CNTR nil nil 300/100 13/03
14) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 200/250 13/03
15) Santos Express ISS CNTR nil nil 200/450 13/03
16) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 14/03
17) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/350 14/03
18) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 14/03
19) Jindal Kamakshi Jairam CNTR nil nil 150/150 15/03
20) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 20/03
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL