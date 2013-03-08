Mar 08- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tan Binh28 O Exim Timber 04/03 04/03 ----- nil 2,115 nil 4,615 2) Explorer ISE JMB Cruise 06/03 06/03 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 3) Harsha Atlantic HSD/MS 07/03 07/03 ----- TOCOME nil nil29000/4500 4) Sidra Ras Laffan Atlantic FO 07/03 07/03 ----- nil n.a. nil 12,000 5) Overseas MeckinleyGAC Crude oil 07/03 08/03 ----- nil n.a. nil 265,000 6) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR 08/03 08/03 ----- nil n.a. nil 250/250 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 06/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jindal Tara Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 09/03 2) Kota Arif PIL CNTR nil nil 300/100 09/03 3) Gotland Spirit Wilhelmsen Crude oil nil 79,650 nil 09/03 4) L R Mimosa Inter Ocean CBFS nil 10,000 nil 10/03 5) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 11/03 6) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 11/03 7) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 11/03 8) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 12/03 9) Elb Wolf Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 12/03 10) Ace Spirit Pearl Bauxite nil 2,400 nil 12/03 11) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 12/03 12) Kota Halus PIL CNTR nil nil 300/100 13/03 13) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 200/250 13/03 14) Santos Express ISS CNTR nil nil 200/450 13/03 15) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 550/550 14/03 16) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/350 14/03 17) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 14/03 18) Jindal Kamakshi Jairam CNTR nil nil 150/150 15/03 19) Maersk Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 18/03 20) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 20/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL