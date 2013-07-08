Jul 08Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Pretty Keel Raja Illum Sand 02/07 01/07 ----- nil 15,918 nil 4,896 2) Ace Spirit Kinship Cement 05/07 05/07 ----- nil 1,381 nil 1,635 3) Tao Brave Admiral Zinc Con 05/07 05/07 08/07 nil 10,219 nil 731 4) Om Pratham O Exim TimberLog 01/07 06/07 ----- nil 2,016 nil 5,368 5) Ithaki Atlantic Crude oil 06/07 06/07 ----- nil 39,792 nil 203,269 6) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 07/07 07/07 09/07 nil 3,500 nil 5,662 7) M Avon Maersk CNTR 08/07 08/07 ----- nil nil TOCOM 550/550 8) High Glow Atlantic Naphtha 08/07 08/07 ----- TOCOM nil nil 35,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,350 nil nil 07/07 TBT 2) Vine-2 Kinship Cement nil 11,900 nil 07/07 --- 3) Indira Gnahdi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 08/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 286/350 09/07 2) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 09/07 3) New Yorker Maersk CNTR nil nil 1300/- 09/07 4) Zim Pacific Zim CNTR nil nil n.a. 10/07 5) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil n.a. 10/07 6) Conti Anping ISS CNTR nil nil 250/250 11/07 7) OS Breeze Samudra Crude oil nil 131,000 nil 11/07 8) CSC Crystal Atlantic MS nil 10,000 nil 11/07 9) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 12/07 10) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 12/07 11) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 13/07 12) Desh Mahima Jairam Crude oil nil 150,000 nil 13/07 13) Trans Ocean Oriental Timber nil n.a. nil 13/07 14) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 13/07 15) St. Nikholai Inter Ocean FO 38,000 nil nil 14/07 16) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 1,500 nil 15/07 17) Zim China Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 16/07 18) Stolt Vinland J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 6,000 nil 18/07 19) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 18/07 20) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 19/07 21) ER Copenhagen Maersk CNTR nil nil 250/250 20/07 22) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 22/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL