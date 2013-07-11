Jul 11- Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 29 Total Vessels 40 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ace Spirit Kinship Cement 05/07 05/07 ----- nil 1,573 nil 1,443 2) Om Pratham O Exim TimberLog 01/07 06/07 ----- nil 4,476 nil 2,918 3) High Glow Atlantic Naphtha 08/07 08/07 ----- 33,099 nil nil 1,901 4) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD/MS 08/07 08/07 ----- 4,000 nil nil 21,000 5) Indira Gnahdi Jairam CNTR 08/07 10/07 ----- nil nil 322/131 2/259 6) Zim Pacific Zim CNTR 10/07 10/07 ----- nil nil 104/45146/157 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Vine-2 Kinship Cement nil 11,900 nil 07/07 --- 2) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil nil 10/07 --- 3) Conti Anping ISS CNTR nil nil 250/250 11/07 11/07 4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 11/07 11/07 5) OS Breeze Samudra Crude oil nil 131,000 nil 11/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) CSC Crystal Atlantic MS nil 10,000 nil 12/07 2) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 12/07 3) Amira Layan Admiral Sulphur nil 27,000 nil 12/07 4) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 13/07 5) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 250/250 13/07 6) Desh Mahima Jairam Crude oil nil 150,000 nil 13/07 7) Trans Ocean Oriental Timber nil n.a. nil 13/07 8) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/250 13/07 9) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD 10,000 nil nil 13/07 10) St. Nikholai Inter Ocean FO 38,000 nil nil 14/07 11) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 14/07 12) Shanghai Atlantic Crude oil nil 150,000 nil 14/07 13) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 15/07 14) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 16/07 15) Zim China Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 16/07 16) Jawaharlal Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 17/07 17) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 1,500 nil 18/07 18) Stolt Vinland J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 6,000 nil 18/07 19) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 18/07 20) ANL Windara CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 150/250 18/07 21) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 19/07 22) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 20/07 23) ER Copenhagen Maersk CNTR nil nil 250/250 20/07 24) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 20/07 25) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 22/07 26) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 22/07 27) Karlos Atlantic Crude oil nil 147,000 nil 24/07 28) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 24/07 29) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 25/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL