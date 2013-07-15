Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Jul 15Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Amira Layan Admiral Sulphur 12/07 12/07 ----- nil 11,930 nil 15,569 2) Vine-2 Kinship Cement 07/07 13/07 ----- nil 9,692 nil 2,210 3) Trans Ocean Oriental Timber 13/07 13/07 ----- nil 1,526 nil 11,931 4) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR 13/07 14/07 15/07 nil nil 181/-- 65/222 5) Shanghai Atlantic Crude oil 14/07 14/07 16/07 nil 64,170 nil 53,268 6) CSC Crystal Atlantic MS 12/07 15/07 ----- nil Uldg nil 10,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) St. Nikholai Inter Ocean FO 38,000 nil nil 14/07 --- 2) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 15/07 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 16/07 2) Zim China Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 17/07 3) Jawaharlal Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 17/07 4) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 17/07 5) Swrna Pushp Ancheril HSD nil 20,000 nil 17/07 6) Desh Shakti Jairam Crude oil nil 90,000 nil 18/07 7) Stolt Vinland J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 6,000 nil 18/07 8) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 18/07 9) ANL Windara CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 150/250 18/07 10) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 350/350 19/07 11) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 20/07 12) ER Copenhagen Maersk CNTR nil nil 250/250 20/07 13) Danica Brown Kinship GenCargo nil nil 3 20/07 14) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 20/07 15) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 1,500 nil 21/07 16) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 21/07 17) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 22/07 18) Kota Hormat PIL CNTR nil nil 350/250 22/07 19) Karlos Atlantic Crude oil nil 147,000 nil 24/07 20) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 24/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.