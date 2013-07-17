Jul 17- Port conditions ofKochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessles 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Trans Ocean Oriental Timber 13/07 13/07 ----- nil 2,912 nil 10,545 2) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan N.A 13/07 14/07 ----- nil nil244 /185 13,789 3) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD 16/07 16/07 17/07 4,333 nil nil 10,667 4) St. Nikholai Inter Ocean FO 14/07 16/06 ----- 981 nil nil 37,519 5) Zim China Zim N.A 17/07 17/07 17/07 nil nil nil200/150 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Amira Layan Admiral Sulphur 41,467 19,915 nil 12/07 --- 2) Jawaharlal Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 17/07 --- 3) Caravel Pride Caravel N.A nil nil 250/250 17/07 17/07 4) Swrna Pushp Ancheril HSD nil 20,000 nil 17/07 17/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) BOTTILEGIRI CHAL HL COAL nil 75,000 nil 18/07 1) Desh Shakti Jairam Crude oil nil 90,000 nil 18/07 2) Stolt Vinland J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 6,000 nil 18/07 3) OEL Dubai Relay N.A nil nil 250/250 18/07 4) ANL Windara CMA CGM N.A nil nil 150/250 18/07 5) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam N.A nil nil 350/350 19/07 6) ER Copenhagen Maersk N.A nil nil 250/250 20/07 7) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil nil nil 20/07 8) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 1,500 nil 21/07 9) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan N.A nil nil 150/150 21/07 10) Swarna Mala Ancheril MS nil 4,500 nil 21/07 11) OEL Trust Relay N.A nil nil 250/250 22/07 12) Danica Brown Kinship GenCargo nil nil 3 22/07 13) OEL Kutch Relay N.A nil nil 250/250 22/07 14) M Avon Maersk N.A nil nil 550/550 22/07 15) Kota Hormat PIL N.A nil nil 350/250 22/07 16) OEL Trust Relay N.A nil nil 250/250 22/07 17) Karlos Atlantic Crude oil nil 147,000 nil 24/07 18) OEL Kochi Relay N.A nil nil 250/250 24/07 19) DL Sun Flower Atlantic Naphtha 30,000 nil nil 24/07 20) OEL Dubai Relay N.A nil nil 250/250 25/07 21) M Avon Maersk N.A nil nil 550/550 29/07 22) Kota Handal John Keells N.A nil nil 250/250 29/07 23) OEL Kochi Relay N.A nil nil 250/250 29/07 24) OEL Kutch Relay N.A nil nil 250/250 01/08 25) OEL Dubai Relay N.A nil nil 250/250 01/08 26) Kanza Atlantic FO 12,000 nil nil 01/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL