NOTE:- ----- Jul 19Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Trans Ocean Oriental Timber 13/07 13/07 ----- nil 4,798 nil 8,659 2) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp 13/07 14/07 19/07 nil nil251 /222 nil 3) St. Nikholai Inter Ocean FO 14/07 16/06 ----- 25,234 nil nil 13,266 4) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp 17/07 17/07 ----- nil nil288 /174 0 /20 5) Swrna Pushp Ancheril HSD 17/07 17/07 19/07 nil 18,999 nil 1,001 6) Jawaharlal Nehru Jairam Crude oil 17/07 18/07 19/07 nil 49,986 nil 12,353 7) ANL Windara CMA CGM Imp/Exp 18/07 18/07 ----- nil nil 127 /8612 /152 8) Amira Layan Admiral Sulphur 12/07 19/07 ----- nil 19,965 nil 7,534 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Desh Shakti Jairam Crude oil nil 90,000 nil ----- 18/07 2) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 350/350 ----- 19/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) ER Copenhagen Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 20/07 2) Lodestar Grace GAC Methanol nil 1,500 nil 20/07 3) Swarna Mala Ancheril MS nil 4,500 nil 21/07 4) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil Uldg nil 22/07 5) Danica Brown Kinship GenCargo nil nil 3 TEUs 22/07 6) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 22/07 7) M Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 22/07 8) Kota Hormat PIL Imp/Exp nil nil 350/250 22/07 9) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 8,500 nil nil 22/07 10) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,200 nil nil 22/07 11) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 23/07 12) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 23/07 13) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 24/07 14) DL Sun Flower Atlantic Naphtha 30,000 nil nil 24/07 15) Gati Majestic Posiedon Imp/Exp nil nil nil 24/07 16) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 24/07 17) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 25/07 18) Karlos Atlantic Crude oil nil 147,000 nil 25/07 19) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 25/07 20) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 27/07 21) M Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 29/07 22) Kota Handal John Keells Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 29/07 23) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 29/07 24) CMA CGM Onyx CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 29/07 25) Houston Atlantic Crude oil nil 134,000 nil 31/07 26) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 01/08 27) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 01/08 DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL