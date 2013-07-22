Jul 22- Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 26 Expected Vessels 29 Total Vessels 60 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Trans Ocean Oriental Timber 13/07 13/07 ----- nil 7,451 nil 6,006 2) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp 17/07 17/07 22/07 nil nil288 /194 COMP 3) Amira Layan Admiral Sulphur 12/07 19/07 ----- nil 23,803 nil 3,696 4) Swarna Mala Ancheril MS 21/07 21/07 22/07 nil Uldg nil 5,000 5) Kota Hormat PIL Imp 22/07 22/07 22/07 nil nil nil 350 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil Uldg nil 23/07 --- 2) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 8,500 nil nil 23/07 --- 3) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250 /250 23/07 --- 4) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150 /150 24/07 --- 5) DL Sun Flower Atlantic Naphtha 30,000 nil nil 24/07 --- 6) Gati Majestic Posiedon Imp/Exp nil nil nil 24/07 --- 7) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 24/07 --- 8) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250 /250 25/07 --- 9) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250 /250 25/07 --- 10) Karlos Atlantic Crude oil nil 147,000 nil 25/07 --- 11) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil 150 /150 25/07 --- 12) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel Imp/Exp nil nil 250 /250 27/07 --- 13) M Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550 /550 29/07 --- 14) Kota Handal John K Imp/Exp nil nil 250 /250 29/07 --- 15) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250 /250 29/07 --- 16) CMA CGM Onyx CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil 150 /150 29/07 --- 17) Danica Brown Kinship GenCargo nil nil 3 TEUs 30/07 --- 18) Indira Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 600 /800 30/07 --- 19) Houston Atlantic Crude oil nil 134,000 nil 31/07 --- 20) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250 /250 01/08 --- 21) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250 /250 01/08 --- 22) Kanza Atlantic FO 12,000 nil nil 01/08 --- 23) Ocean Dream Forbes Cruise nil nil nil 03/08 --- 24) M Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550 /550 05/08 --- 25) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250 /250 06/08 --- 26) ER Caen Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil nil 08/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) DCI Dredging Atlatnic Drdgr nil nil nil 22/07 2) Maersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 22/07 3) Common Faith Seatrans Gypsum nil 50,156 nil 22/07 4) ECE Nurk Interocn CSFOIL nil 16,000 nil 22/07 5) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL 6,000 nil nil 22/07 6) Vinaship sEa Admiral IOP nil 27,000 nil 22/07 7) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/10 23/07 8) Asian Capitan Parekh Cars 600 239 nil 23/07 9) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/11 23/07 10) KMTC challenge SICAL Dolomite nil 50,140 nil 23/07 11) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/10 23/07 12) AS Ventina Unicorn L Stone nil 50,334 nil 23/07 13) Jahan Moni Seatrans Dolomite nil 43,200 nil 23/07 14) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/20 24/07 15) Coromandel Sima St John CNTR nil nil 2000/20 24/07 16) Star Sea Cosmos SICal L sTone nil 50,000 nil 24/07 17) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 200/250 24/07 18) Hoegh Trident Park Cars 4,550 nil nil 25/07 19) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/10 25/07 20) Nancowry A&N Genl 25 25 nil 25/07 21) Galaxy Seaport POIL nil 4,800 nil 25/07 22) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/500 25/07 23) Mallika Naree GAC SBIL nil 2,299 nil 26/07 24) Dynamic Ocean Hari LOG nil 2,400 nil 26/07 25) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 810/730 26/07 26) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1200/12 26/07 27) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/14 27/07 28) Mediteerina KSAP Exav/Cars 200 150 nil 27/07 29) CMA CGM Onyx CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/10 27/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL