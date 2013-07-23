Jul 23- Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 24
Expected Vessels 15
Total Vessels 44
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Trans Ocean Oriental Timber 13/07 13/07 ----- nil 8,456 nil 5,001
2) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp 17/07 17/07 23/07 nil nil288 /194 COMP
3) Amira Layan Admiral Sulphur 12/07 19/07 ----- nil 25,181 nil 2,318
4) M Avon Maersk Imp/Exp 22/07 22/07 ----- nil nil481 /41122/ 234
5) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp 22/07 23/07 23/07 nil nil nil250 /25
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) DL Sun Flower Atlantic Naphtha 30,000 nil nil 24/07 ---
2) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150 /150 25/07 ---
3) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 25/07 ---
4) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250 /250 25/07 ---
5) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250 /250 25/07 ---
6) Karlos Atlantic Crude oil nil 147,000 nil 25/07 ---
7) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil 150 /150 25/07 ---
8) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel Imp/Exp nil nil 250 /250 27/07 ---
9) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250 /250 27/07 ---
10) Gati Majestic Posiedon Imp/Exp nil nil nil 28/07 ---
11) M Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550 /550 29/07 ---
12) Kota Handal John Keells Imp/Exp nil nil 250 /250 29/07 ---
13) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250 /250 29/07 ---
14) CMA CGM Onyx CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil 150 /150 29/07 ---
15) Danica Brown Kinship GenCargo nil nil 3 TEUs 30/07 ---
16) Indira Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 600 /800 30/07 ---
17) Houston Atlantic Crude oil nil 134,000 nil 31/07 ---
18) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250 /250 01/08 ---
19) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250 /250 01/08 ---
20) Kanza Atlantic FO 12,000 nil nil 01/08 ---
21) Ocean Dream Forbes Cruise nil nil nil 03/08 ---
22) M Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550 /550 05/08 ---
23) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250 /250 06/08 ---
24) ER Caen Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil nil 08/08 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Rickmers UNITED LINER S Cargo nil 1,325 nil 12/07
2) Se Pacifica Sai Freight S Plates nil 5,800 nil 10/07
3) Hong Master Samsara S Cargo nil 14,680 nil 25/07
4) Cmb Adrien Parekh S Cargo nil 9,684 nil 06/07
5) Mh Adventure-VI M.Dinshaw Woodpulp nil 5,500 nil 06/07
6) Chayanee-VI Parekh S Cargo nil 27,366 nil 08/07
7) Marianne Noble S Plates 1,300 nil nil 06/07
8) Dd Vigilant Marco Y-Peas nil 23,275 nil 08/07
9) Leonarisso Wilhelmsen Steel 8,000 nil nil 06/07
10) Inuyama-VI NYK Line G-steel nil 2,194 nil 06/07
11) Lotus J.M.Baxi S-Coils nil 24,207 nil 12/07
12) Guru Prasad NAVINYA Cement nil 2,100 nil 06/07
13) Luna-IV Admiral Sulphur nil 11,621 nil 12/07
14) Tai Happiness Merchant Steel nil 24,703 nil 14/07
15) Isuzu-VI NYK Line Steel nil 3,800 nil 25/07
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL