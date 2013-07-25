Jul 25- Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessels 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Trans Ocean Oriental Timber 13/07 13/07 ----- nil 10,392 nil 3,065 2) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp 17/07 17/07 ----- nil nil288 /194 nil 3) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 22/07 24/07 25/07 5,570 nil nil 1,780 4) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 23/07 24/07 ----- nil 3,600 nil 11,719 5) DL Sun Flower Atlantic Naphtha 24/07 24/07 ----- 9,254 nil nil 25,746 6) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp 25/07 25/07 ----- nil nil nil250/250 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 8,500 nil nil 23/07 --- 2) Karlos Atlantic Crude oil nil 147,000 nil 25/07 25/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 26/07 2) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 27/07 3) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 27/07 4) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 27/07 5) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 28/07 6) Gati Majestic Posiedon Imp/Exp nil nil nil 28/07 7) Kota Handal John Keells Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 28/07 8) SC Giangshou Atlantic Methanol nil 6,000 nil 28/07 9) M Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 29/07 10) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 29/07 11) CMA CGM CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 29/07 12) Danica Brown Kinship GenCargo nil nil 3 TEUs 30/07 13) Indira Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 600/800 30/07 14) Cape Durango Pearl EDC nil 3,000 nil 30/07 15) Nanhai Atlantic Methanol nil 4,000 nil 30/07 16) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 31/07 17) Houston Atlantic Crude oil nil 134,000 nil 31/07 18) Elegance Atlantic Methanol nil 6,000 nil 31/07 19) Zim Asia Zim Imp/Exp nil nil 100/150 31/07 20) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 01/08 21) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 01/08 22) Kanza Atlantic FO 12,000 nil nil 01/08 23) Ocean Dream Forbes Cruise nil nil nil 03/08 24) Finsterre Zim Imp/Exp nil nil nil 03/08 25) M Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 05/08 26) OEL Trust Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 06/08 27) Zim USA Zim Imp/Exp nil nil nil 06/08 28) ER Caen Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil nil 08/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL