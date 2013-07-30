Jul 30Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday - - Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels nil Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** nil nil nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gati Majestic Posiedon CNTR nil nil nil 28/07 --- 2) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 29/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 30/07 2) Cape Durango Pearl EDC nil 3,000 nil 30/07 3) Nanhai Atlantic Methanol nil 4,000 nil 30/07 4) CMA CGM Onyx CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 150/150 31/07 5) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 31/07 6) Houston Atlantic Crude oil nil 134,000 nil 31/07 7) Elegance Atlantic Methanol nil 6,000 nil 31/07 8) Zim Asia Zim CNTR nil nil 100/150 31/07 9) Impros Atlantic FO 38,500 nil nil 31/07 10) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 25,000 nil 31/07 11) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 01/08 12) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 01/08 13) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 01/08 14) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 01/08 15) Kanza Atlantic FO 12,000 nil nil 03/08 16) Danica Brown Kinship GenCargo nil nil 3 03/08 17) Ocean Dream Forbes Cruise nil nil nil 03/08 18) Finsterre Zim CNTR nil nil nil 03/08 19) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 05/08 20) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 05/08 21) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/250 05/08 22) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 06/08 23) Zim USA Zim CNTR nil nil nil 06/08 24) ER Caen Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 07/08 25) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 1,500 nil 09/08 26) Astro Perseis GAC Crude oil nil 65,000 nil 10/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL