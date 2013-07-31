Jul 31Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Nanhai Atlantic Methanol 30/07 30/07 ----- nil TOCOM nil 4,000 2) Zim Asia Zim CNTR 31/07 31/07 31/07 nil nil TOCOM100/150 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) CMA CGM Onyx CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 150/150 31/07 --- 2) Houston Atlantic Crude oil nil 134,000 nil 31/07 TBT 3) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 25,000 nil 31/07 --- 4) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO nil 10,000 nil 31/07 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Impros Atlantic FO 38,500 nil nil 01/08 2) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 01/08 3) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 01/08 4) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/08 5) Danica Brown Kinship GenCargo nil nil 3 TEUs 02/08 6) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 03/08 7) Kanza Atlantic FO 12,000 nil nil 03/08 8) Finsterre Zim CNTR nil nil nil 03/08 9) Jag Pushpa Atlantic MS 5,000 nil nil 03/08 .) nil Atlantic HSD 10,000 nil nil 03/08 11) Falcon Grace Inter Ocean MS nil 10,000 nil 04/08 12) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 05/08 13) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 05/08 14) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/250 05/08 15) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 06/08 16) Elegance Atlantic Methanol nil 6,000 nil 06/08 17) Zim USA Zim CNTR nil nil n.a. 07/08 18) ER Caen Maersk CNTR nil nil n.a. 07/08 19) Zim Pacific Zim CNTR nil nil n.a. 09/08 20) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 09/08 21) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 1,500 nil 09/08 22) Astro Perseis GAC Crude oil nil 65,000 nil 10/08 23) Cape Marine Kinship CNTR nil nil 400/400 10/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL