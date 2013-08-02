Aug 02Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Houston Atlantic Crude oil 31/07 31/07 02/08 nil 131,538 nil 124,395 2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 01/08 01/08 02/08 nil nil 811/429 -/324 3) Impros Atlantic FO 01/08 02/08 ----- TOCOM nil nil 38,500 4) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR 01/08 01/08 02/08 nil nil 284/126 37/452 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 16,576 nil 31/07 --- 2) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/08 TBT 3) Kanza Atlantic FO 12,000 nil nil 02/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 03/08 2) Finsterre Zim CNTR nil nil n.a 03/08 3) Jag Pushpa Atlantic MS 5,000 nil nil 03/08 .) nil Atlantic HSD 10,000 nil nil 03/08 4) Falcon Grace Inter Ocean MS nil 10,000 nil 04/08 5) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 05/08 6) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 05/08 7) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 05/08 8) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/250 05/08 9) Danica Brown Kinship GenCargo nil nil 3 05/08 10) Elegance Atlantic Methanol nil 6,000 nil 06/08 11) Amorgos Warrier Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 84,000 nil 06/08 12) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 06/08 13) Zim USA Zim CNTR nil nil n.a. 07/08 14) ER Caen Maersk CNTR nil nil n.a. 07/08 15) Southern Koala Wilhelmsen Ph Acid nil 10,101 nil 07/08 16) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 08/08 17) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 250/250 08/08 18) Lahore Express ISS CNTR nil nil 350/250 08/08 19) Prudent Ancheril HSD nil 2,500 nil 09/08 20) Zim Pacific Zim CNTR nil nil n.a. 09/08 21) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 09/08 22) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 1,500 nil 09/08 23) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 09/08 24) Astro Perseus GAC Crude oil nil 65,000 nil 10/08 25) Cape Marine Kinship CNTR nil nil 400/400 10/08 26) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 10/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL