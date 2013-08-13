Aug 13Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M Avon Maersk CNTR 09/08 12/08 13/08 nil nil 529/78108/507 2) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR 12/08 12/08 13/08 nil nil 28/360 0/373 3) Prudent Ancheril HSD 12/08 12/08 ----- nil 7,580 nil 17,420 4) Glory River Kiship Cement 12/08 13/08 ----- nil 400 nil 8,834 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil TOCOME nil 08/08 --- 2) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 250/250 10/08 --- 3) Wilenergy Ancheril LNG nil 58,464 nil 10/08 --- 4) Lilac Victory Atlantic Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 10/08 --- 5) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD nil 20,000 nil 11/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Zim Europa Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 14/08 2) Jag Prakash Atlantic HSD Ldg nil nil 14/08 3) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 14/08 4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 15/08 5) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil nil 15/08 6) Jakarta Express ISS CNTR nil nil 350/450 15/08 7) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 16/08 8) PGC Marina Inter Ocean FO 25,000 nil nil 16/08 9) Kokkari GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 16/08 10) Sea Boxer Evergreen CNTR nil nil nil 16/08 11) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD/HSD Ldg Uldg nil 16/08 12) E R Stralsund Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 17/08 13) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 17/08 14) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 19/08 15) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 19/08 16) Zim Jamaica Zim CNTR nil nil nil 20/08 17) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 22/08 18) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 22/08 19) Stolt Viking J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 95,107 nil 23/08 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL