Aug 16- Port conditions ofKochi as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessles 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Trade Star Pearl Sulphur 10/08 12/08 ----- nil 8,154 nil 19,346
2) Lilac Victoria Atlantic Naphtha 10/08 14/08 16/08 14,084 nil nil 7,916
3) Jag Prakash Atlantic HSD 14/08 15/08 16/08 17,000 nil nil 3,000
4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 15/08 15/08 16/08 nil nil 815/261111/433
5) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR 15/08 15/08 16/08 nil nil nil252/147
6) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR 16/08 16/08 ----- nil nil nil270/120
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil Uldg nil 08/08 ---
2) Wilenergy Ancheril LNG nil 58,464 nil 10/08 ---
3) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD nil 20,000 nil 11/08 ---
4) PGC Marina Inter Ocean FO 25,000 nil nil 16/08 ---
5) Kokkari GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 16/08 ---
6) Sea Boxer Evergreen CNTR nil nil nil 16/08 16/08
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) E R Stralsund Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 17/08
2) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 17/08
3) Kirkeholmen Jairam Benzene 3,000 nil nil 18/08
4) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 19/08
5) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 19/08
6) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,200 nil nil 19/08
7) Zim Jamaica Zim CNTR nil nil nil 20/08
8) Vine-2 Kinship Cement nil Uldg nil 20/08
9) Swarna Pushp Ancheril MS nil 8,958 nil 20/08
10) Gas Line Pearl Ammonia nil 7,350 nil 21/08
11) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 22/08
12) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 22/08
13) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 22/08
14) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 23/08
15) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 24/08
16) Stolt Viking J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 95,107 nil 25/08
17) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 26/08
18) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 27/08
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL