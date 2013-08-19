Aug 19- Port conditions ofKochi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Trade Star Pearl Sulphur 10/08 12/08 ----- nil 14,490 nil 13,010 2) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD 11/08 18/08 ----- 2,750 24,000 nil COMP 3) PGC Marina Inter Ocean FO 16/08 18/08 ----- 2,336 nil nil 35,664 4) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil 17/08 18/08 19/08 nil 37,544 nil 13,334 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 08/08 19/08 2) Wilenergy Ancheril LNG nil 58,464 nil 10/08 --- 3) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 19/08 --- 4) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 19/08 19/08 5) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,200 nil nil 19/08 19/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Zim Jamaica Zim CNTR nil nil nil 20/08 2) Swarna Pushp Ancheril MS nil 8,958 nil 20/08 3) Vine-2 Kinship Cement nil Uldg nil 21/08 4) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 21/08 5) Gas Line Pearl Ammonia nil 7,350 nil 22/08 6) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 22/08 7) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 22/08 8) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 350/250 22/08 9) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 23/08 10) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 24/08 11) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 24/08 12) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 26/08 13) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 27/08 14) Zim Iberia Zim CNTR nil nil nil 27/08 15) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 27/08 16) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 231/260 27/08 17) Stolt Viking J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 95,107 nil 28/08 18) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 29/08 19) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 29/08 20) Cape Marin MBK CNTR nil nil nil 29/08 21) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/250 30/08 22) Natalie Schulte Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 31/08 23) Karvounis GAC Crude oil nil 75,000 nil 02/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL