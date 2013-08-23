BRIEF-India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
Aug 23- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Trade Star Pearl Sulphur 10/08 12/08 ----- nil 22,291 nil 5,209 2) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD 10/08 20/08 ----- nil 1,273 nil 55,221 3) PGC Marina Inter Ocean FO 21/08 21/08 23/08 nil 10,998 nil 1,000 4) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil 20/08 21/08 23/08 nil nil810 /25829 /556 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Swarna Pushp Ancheril MS nil 8,958 nil 20/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 24/08 2) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 26/08 3) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 26/08 4) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 26/08 5) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 27/08 6) Zim Iberia Zim CNTR nil nil nil 27/08 7) Stolt Viking JMB Ph Acid nil 95,107 nil 27/08 8) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 27/08 9) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 8,200 nil nil 27/08 10) Kenza Atlantic FO n.a. nil nil 27/08 11) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 29/08 12) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 29/08 13) Cape Marin MBK CNTR nil nil nil 29/08 14) Rio Grande ExpressISS CNTR nil nil 250/200 29/08 15) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil nil 29/08 16) Alpine Light Inter Ocean FO 35,000 nil nil 29/08 17) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/250 30/08 18) Olympic Flair Atlantic Crude oil nil n.a. nil 30/08 19) Karvounis GAC Crude oil nil 75,000 nil 02/09 20) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 02/09 21) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 05/09 22) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 06/09 23) Natalie Schulte Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 06/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Says to consider allotment of 43.3 million equity shares at inr 2 each at a premium of inr 18 per share to non-promoters. Source text: http://bit.ly/2ncSHVu Further company coverage:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 28 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. Sentiment turned bullish as central government allowed bulk export. 2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-