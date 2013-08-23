Aug 23- Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Trade Star Pearl Sulphur 10/08 12/08 ----- nil 22,291 nil 5,209 2) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD 10/08 20/08 ----- nil 1,273 nil 55,221 3) PGC Marina Inter Ocean FO 21/08 21/08 23/08 nil 10,998 nil 1,000 4) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil 20/08 21/08 23/08 nil nil810 /25829 /556 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Swarna Pushp Ancheril MS nil 8,958 nil 20/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 24/08 2) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 26/08 3) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 26/08 4) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 26/08 5) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 27/08 6) Zim Iberia Zim CNTR nil nil nil 27/08 7) Stolt Viking JMB Ph Acid nil 95,107 nil 27/08 8) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 27/08 9) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 8,200 nil nil 27/08 10) Kenza Atlantic FO n.a. nil nil 27/08 11) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 29/08 12) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 29/08 13) Cape Marin MBK CNTR nil nil nil 29/08 14) Rio Grande ExpressISS CNTR nil nil 250/200 29/08 15) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil nil 29/08 16) Alpine Light Inter Ocean FO 35,000 nil nil 29/08 17) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/250 30/08 18) Olympic Flair Atlantic Crude oil nil n.a. nil 30/08 19) Karvounis GAC Crude oil nil 75,000 nil 02/09 20) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 02/09 21) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 05/09 22) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 06/09 23) Natalie Schulte Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 06/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL