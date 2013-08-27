Aug 27Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today 04 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD 16/08 23/08 ----- 10,048 nil nil 11,152 .) nil Atlantic SKO 16/08 23/08 ----- TOCOM nil nil 3,000 .) nil Atlantic MS 16/08 23/08 ----- 6,600 nil nil COMP 2) M Avon Maersk CNTR 26/08 26/08 ----- nil nil 738/286138/464 3) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 26/08 26/08 ----- 2,607 nil nil 5,803 4) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil 24/08 27/08 ----- nil TOCOM nil 50,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 27/08 TBT 2) Zim Iberia Zim CNTR nil nil nil 27/08 TBT 3) Stolt Viking J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 95,107 nil 27/08 TBT 4) Kenza Atlantic FO n.a. nil nil 27/08 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 28/08 2) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil n.a. 28/08 3) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 29/08 4) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 29/08 5) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 29/08 6) Rio Grande ExpressISS CNTR nil nil 250/200 29/08 7) Alpine Light Inter Ocean FO 35,000 nil nil 29/08 8) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/250 30/08 9) Euro Progress J M Baxi Crude oil nil 72,575 nil 30/08 10) Maharshi ParasuramAncheril Crude oil nil n.a. nil 30/08 11) Olympic Flair Atlantic Crude oil nil n.a. nil 01/09 12) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 01/09 13) Cape Marin MBK CNTR nil nil n.a. 01/09 14) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 02/09 15) Karvounis GAC Crude oil nil 75,000 nil 03/09 16) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 03/09 17) Zim Pacific Zim CNTR nil nil nil 03/09 18) Gati Majes Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 06/09 19) Natalie Schulte Maersk CNTR nil nil n.a. 06/09 20) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil n.a. nil 07/09 21) Ice Beam Inter Ocean CBFS nil 14,000 nil 07/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL