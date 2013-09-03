Sep 03Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 31/08 31/08 03/09 nil 14,200 nil 1,042 2) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR 02/09 02/09 03/09 nil nil 68/527 -/286 3) M Avon Maersk CNTR 02/09 02/09 03/09 nil nil 690/352 20/493 4) Caravel Pride Rcaravel CNTR 02/09 02/09 ----- nil nil TOCOM218/285 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) All Cargo Sushe Caravel CNTR nil nil nil 28/08 --- 2) Maharshi Parasu cheril Crude oil nil 86,419 nil 03/09 --- 3) Zim Pacific Zim CNTR nil nil nil 03/09 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Karvounis GAC Crude oil nil 75,000 nil 04/09 2) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil 150/150 04/09 3) Niamul Mowla O Exim Timber Logs nil 3,798 nil 04/09 4) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 05/09 5) Glory River Kinship Cement nil 18,000 nil 05/09 6) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 05/09 7) Guru Prasad Pearl Bauxite nil 1,000 nil 05/09 .) nil Pearl Petcoke nil 1,100 nil 05/09 8) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 05/09 9) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 05/09 10) CMA CGM Turquiose CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 150/150 05/09 11) Natalie Schulte Maersk CNTR nil nil n.a. 06/09 12) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 06/09 13) JBU Opal Pearl Ph Acid nil 4,500 nil 06/09 14) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD 10,000 nil nil 06/09 15) Ice Beam Inter Ocean CBFS nil 14,000 nil 07/09 16) Vinalines Galaxy AISSA Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 08/09 17) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 09/09 18) Boston Atlantic Crude oil nil 253,000 nil 10/09 19) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 10/09 20) Zim China Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 10/09 21) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil n.a. nil 12/09 22) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil n.a. 13/09 23) Chemroad Sea J Mbaxi Ph Acid nil 12,492 nil 16/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL