UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
Sep 05Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Niamul Mowla O Exim Timber Logs 04/09 04/09 07/09 nil 62 nil 3,735 2) Maharshi Parasura Ancheril Crude oil 03/09 05/09 ----- nil TOCOM nil 86,419 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) All Cargo Susheel Caravel CNTR nil nil nil 28/08 --- 2) Glory River Kinship Cement nil 18,000 nil 05/09 --- 3) Guru Prasad Pearl Baux/Pet nil 1,000 nil 05/09 --- 4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 05/09 --- 5) CMA CGM Turquiose CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 150/150 05/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 06/09 2) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 06/09 3) Natalie Schulte Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 06/09 4) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 06/09 5) JBU Opal Pearl Ph Acid nil 4,500 nil 06/09 6) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD 10,000 nil nil 06/09 7) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Naphtha 8,500 nil nil 06/09 8) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 07/09 9) Ice Beam Inter Ocean CBFS nil 14,000 nil 07/09 10) Vinalines Galaxy AISSA Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 08/09 11) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 09/09 12) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 09/09 13) SP Berlin Atlantic FO 8,300 nil nil 09/09 14) Boston Atlantic Crude oil nil 253,000 nil 10/09 15) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 10/09 16) Zim China Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 10/09 17) Overseas Kilim GAC Crude oil nil 135,000 nil 10/09 18) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 12/09 19) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil n.a. nil 12/09 20) Dariya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 12/09 21) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 230/260 12/09 22) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 12/09 23) Santos Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 250/250 12/09 24) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil nil 13/09 25) BBC Victoria Sea Horse Gen Cargo nil n.a. nil 16/09 26) Chemroad Sea J Mbaxi Ph Acid nil 12,492 nil 16/09 27) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 16/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)