Sep 05Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Niamul Mowla O Exim Timber Logs 04/09 04/09 07/09 nil 62 nil 3,735 2) Maharshi Parasura Ancheril Crude oil 03/09 05/09 ----- nil TOCOM nil 86,419 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) All Cargo Susheel Caravel CNTR nil nil nil 28/08 --- 2) Glory River Kinship Cement nil 18,000 nil 05/09 --- 3) Guru Prasad Pearl Baux/Pet nil 1,000 nil 05/09 --- 4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 05/09 --- 5) CMA CGM Turquiose CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 150/150 05/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 06/09 2) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR nil nil 250/350 06/09 3) Natalie Schulte Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 06/09 4) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 06/09 5) JBU Opal Pearl Ph Acid nil 4,500 nil 06/09 6) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD 10,000 nil nil 06/09 7) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Naphtha 8,500 nil nil 06/09 8) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 07/09 9) Ice Beam Inter Ocean CBFS nil 14,000 nil 07/09 10) Vinalines Galaxy AISSA Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 08/09 11) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 09/09 12) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 09/09 13) SP Berlin Atlantic FO 8,300 nil nil 09/09 14) Boston Atlantic Crude oil nil 253,000 nil 10/09 15) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 10/09 16) Zim China Zim CNTR nil nil 200/150 10/09 17) Overseas Kilim GAC Crude oil nil 135,000 nil 10/09 18) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 12/09 19) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil n.a. nil 12/09 20) Dariya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 12/09 21) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 230/260 12/09 22) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil nil 12/09 23) Santos Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 250/250 12/09 24) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR nil nil nil 13/09 25) BBC Victoria Sea Horse Gen Cargo nil n.a. nil 16/09 26) Chemroad Sea J Mbaxi Ph Acid nil 12,492 nil 16/09 27) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 16/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL