Sep 23Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 19/09 20/09 ----- nil 13,000 nil 3,505 2) Sea Bright Evergreen CNTR 22/09 22/09 23/09 nil nil 633/327 0/345 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD nil 21,279 nil 20/09 --- 2) Impros Inter Ocean FO 15,110 nil nil 17/09 --- Inter Ocean FO 17,890 nil nil 17/09 --- 3) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 23/09 TBT 4) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 23/09 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 24/09 2) Vedika Prem Ancheril MS nil 5,400 nil 24/09 3) Zim Asia Zim CNTR nil nil 200/200 24/09 4) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 24/09 5) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 25/09 6) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 8,500 nil nil 25/09 7) Taji Mare Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 25/09 8) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 25/09 9) Ocean Voyager Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 108 nil 26/09 10) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 950/720 26/09 11) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 8,200 nil nil 26/09 12) Manila Express ISS CNTR nil nil 250/250 26/09 13) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 26/09 14) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/250 26/09 15) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD nil n.a. nil 26/09 16) Al Yasat II Inter Ocean Rock Phos nil 42,000 nil 29/09 17) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 30/09 18) Argent Bloom J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 10,109 nil 01/10 19) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 01/10 20) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 950/720 03/10 21) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 03/10 22) Cape Marine MBKLogistics CNTR nil nil 250/250 04/10 23) Top Wing Pearl Zinc nil 10,976 nil 04/10 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL