Sep 24- Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 27
Total Vessles 34
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 19/09 20/09 24/09 nil 15,200 nil 1,305
2) M Avon Maersk CNTR 23/09 23/09 24/09 nil nil 377,291 18,308
3) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD 20/09 24/09 ----- 2,037 nil nil 12,963
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Impros Inter Ocean FO 15,110 nil nil 17/09 ---
2) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 24/09 24/09
3) Vedika Prem Ancheril MS nil 5,400 nil 24/09 ---
4) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200,120 24/09 24/09
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Zim Asia Zim CNTR nil nil 200,200 25/09
2) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 250,250 25/09
3) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 8,500 nil nil 25/09
4) Taji Mare Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 25/09
5) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800,700 25/09
6) Ocean Voyager Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 108 nil 26/09
7) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 950,720 26/09
8) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 8,200 nil nil 26/09
9) Manila Express ISS CNTR nil nil 250,250 26/09
10) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 300,300 26/09
11) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300,250 26/09
12) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD nil n.a. nil 26/09
13) Om Shakti Atlantic TimberLog nil 2,707 nil 26/09
14) Vine-2 Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 28/09
15) Al Yasat II Inter Ocean Rock Phos nil 42,000 nil 29/09
16) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440,420 30/09
17) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 300,300 30/09
18) Argent Bloom JMB Ph Acid nil 10,109 nil 01/10
19) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200,120 03/10
20) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 950,720 03/10
21) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 300,300 03/10
22) Cape Marine MBKLogistics CNTR nil nil 250,250 04/10
23) Top Wing Pearl Zinc nil 10,976 nil 04/10
24) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 250,250 05/10
25) Zim USA Zim CNTR nil nil 350,250 06/10
26) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440,420 07/10
27) Chemroad Rose JMB Ph Acid nil 10,446 nil 08/10
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL