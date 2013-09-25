Sep 25Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 26
Total Vessles 35
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Sanmar Atlantic HSD/Refo. 20/09 24/09 ---- 5942/7321 nil nil 0/1179
2) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil 24/09 24/09 25/09 nil 42,452 nil 20,050
3) Gati Majestic Poseidon Imp/Exp 24/09 24/09 25/09 nil nil 303 /6342 /232
4) Zim Asia Zim Imp/Exp 25/09 25/09 ---- nil nil 94 /0110 /98
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
2) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 950/720 24/09 ----
3) Vedika Prem Ancheril MS nil 5,400 nil 24/09 25/09
4) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 25/09 25/09
5) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 8,500 nil nil 25/09 25/09
6) Taji Mare Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 25/09 25/09
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 800/700 26/09
2) Sanmar Majesty Atlantic Reformate 8,200 nil nil 26/09
3) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 300/300 26/09
4) OEL Victory Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 300/250 26/09
5) Om Shakti Atlantic TimberLog nil 2,707 nil 26/09
6) Ocean Voyager Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 108 nil 27/09
7) Manila Express ISS Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 27/09
8) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD nil Uldg nil 27/09
9) Vine-2 Kinship Cement nil Uldg nil 28/09
10) Al Yasat II Inter Ocean Rock Phos nil 42,000 nil 29/09
11) Maharshi Ancheril Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 29/09
12) M Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 440/420 30/09
13) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 300/300 30/09
14) Argent Bloom J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 10,109 nil 01/10
15) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil Uldg nil 02/10
16) Gati Majestic Poseidon Imp/Exp nil nil 200/120 03/10
17) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 950/720 03/10
18) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 300/300 03/10
19) Cape Marine MBKLogistics Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 04/10
20) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 05/10
21) Zim USA Zim Imp/Exp nil nil 350/250 06/10
22) M Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 440/420 07/10
23) Top Wing Pearl Zinc nil 10,976 nil 08/10
24) Ocean Princess J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 08/10
25) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 950/720 10/10
26) Chemroad Rose J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 10,446 nil 12/10
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL