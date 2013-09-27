Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Sep 27Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today 03 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Taji Mare Atlantic Crude oil 25/09 25/09 ----- nil 170,115 nil 87,976 2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 24/09 26/09 27/09 nil nil 578/498 -/219 3) Ocean Voyager Sorabji G.Cargo 27/09 27/09 27/09 nil TOCOM nil 108 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Impros Inter Ocean FO 17,890 nil nil 17/09 --- 2) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 8,500 nil nil 25/09 --- 3) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 26/09 --- 4) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/250 26/09 TBT 5) Om Shakti Atlantic TimberLog nil 2,707 nil 26/09 TBT 6) Manila Express ISS CNTR nil nil 250/250 27/09 TBT 7) Harsha Prem Atlantic MS 7,000 nil nil 27/09 --- 8) Jag Pushpa Atlantic MS nil 4,000 nil 27/09 --- Atlantic SKO nil 9,000 nil 27/09 --- Atlantic HSD nil 22,000 nil 27/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Vine-2 Kinship Cement nil Uldg nil 28/09 2) Top Wing Pearl Zinc nil 10,976 nil 28/09 3) Al Yasat II Inter Ocean Rock Phos nil 42,000 nil 29/09 4) Maharshi Parasu Ancheril Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 28/09 5) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 30/09 6) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 30/09 7) Argent Bloom J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 10,109 nil 01/10 8) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 02/10 9) CMA CGM Quartz CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/200 02/10 10) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 03/10 11) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 950/720 03/10 12) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 03/10 13) Jindal Meenakshi Shipment CNTR nil nil 150/150 03/10 14) Cape Marine MBKLogistics CNTR nil nil 250/250 04/10 15) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 04/10 16) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 05/10 17) Zim USA Zim CNTR nil nil 350/250 06/10 18) Kampen Wilhelmsen Machinery nil 502 nil 06/10 19) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 07/10 20) Poros Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 08/10 21) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 950/720 10/10 22) Chemroad Rose J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 10,446 nil 12/10 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.