Oct 07- Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Al Yasat II Inter Ocean Rock Phos 29/09 29/09 ----- nil 29,726 nil 12,274 2) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD 04/10 05/10 ----- 5,334 nil nil 7,666 3) Orchids Atlantic FO 07/10 07/10 ----- nil TOCOME nil 5,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil TOCOME nil 03/10 --- 2) Jindal Meenakshi Shipment CNTR nil nil 150/150 07/10 --- 3) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 07/10 --- 4) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 07/10 07/10 5) Desh Suraksha Wilhelmsen FO 35,000 nil nil 07/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 08/10 2) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 08/10 3) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 08/10 4) Poros Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 08/10 5) Top Wing Pearl Zinc nil 10,976 nil 08/10 6) Swarna Pushp Ancheril HSD nil 15,000 nil 08/10 7) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 09/10 8) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 950/720 10/10 9) Thor Wind JMB MOP nil 16,360 nil 10/10 10) Vine-2 Kinship Cement nil 12,000 nil 10/10 11) Guru Prasad Pearl Bauxite nil 880 nil 10/10 12) Chemroad Rose JMB Ph Acid nil 10,446 nil 11/10 13) Olympic Fair Atlantic Crude oil nil 137,000 nil 12/10 14) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 100/375 13/10 15) Zim Europa Zim CNTR nil nil nil 13/10 16) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 14/10 17) Kampen Wilhelmsen Machinery nil 502 nil 15/10 18) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 950/720 17/10 19) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 17/10 20) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 18/10 21) Lumpini Park JMB Ph Acid nil 9,067 nil 21/10 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL