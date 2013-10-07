Oct 07- Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessles 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Al Yasat II Inter Ocean Rock Phos 29/09 29/09 ----- nil 29,726 nil 12,274
2) Sanmar Stanza Atlantic HSD 04/10 05/10 ----- 5,334 nil nil 7,666
3) Orchids Atlantic FO 07/10 07/10 ----- nil TOCOME nil 5,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil TOCOME nil 03/10 ---
2) Jindal Meenakshi Shipment CNTR nil nil 150/150 07/10 ---
3) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 07/10 ---
4) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 07/10 07/10
5) Desh Suraksha Wilhelmsen FO 35,000 nil nil 07/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 08/10
2) Caravel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 08/10
3) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 08/10
4) Poros Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 08/10
5) Top Wing Pearl Zinc nil 10,976 nil 08/10
6) Swarna Pushp Ancheril HSD nil 15,000 nil 08/10
7) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 09/10
8) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 950/720 10/10
9) Thor Wind JMB MOP nil 16,360 nil 10/10
10) Vine-2 Kinship Cement nil 12,000 nil 10/10
11) Guru Prasad Pearl Bauxite nil 880 nil 10/10
12) Chemroad Rose JMB Ph Acid nil 10,446 nil 11/10
13) Olympic Fair Atlantic Crude oil nil 137,000 nil 12/10
14) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 100/375 13/10
15) Zim Europa Zim CNTR nil nil nil 13/10
16) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 14/10
17) Kampen Wilhelmsen Machinery nil 502 nil 15/10
18) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 950/720 17/10
19) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 17/10
20) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 18/10
21) Lumpini Park JMB Ph Acid nil 9,067 nil 21/10
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL