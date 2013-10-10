Oct 10- Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 03/10 08/10 ----- nil 8,000 nil 8,521 2) Poros Atlantic Crude oil 08/10 08/10 10/10 nil212,785 nil 38,867 3) Top Wing Pearl Zinc 08/10 08/10 ----- nil 898 nil 10,078 4) Jindal Meenakshi Shipment CNTR 07/10 09/10 ----- nil nil 274/323 0/56 5) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 08/10 09/10 ----- TOCOM nil nil 7,350 6) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 10/10 10/10 ----- nil nil nil950/720 7) Vine-2 Kinship Cement 10/10 10/10 ----- nil TOCOM nil 12,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Desh Suraksha Wilhelmsen FO 35,000 nil nil 07/10 --- 2) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 08/10 --- 3) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 100/375 09/10 --- 4) Al Yasat II Inter Ocean Rock Phos nil 33,813 nil 29/09 --- 5) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 10/10 10/10 6) Thor Wind JMB MOP nil 16,360 nil 10/10 10/10 7) Swarna Mala Ancheril MS nil 6,600 nil 10/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 11/10 2) Chemroad Rose JMB Ph Acid nil 10,446 nil 11/10 3) Guru Prasad Pearl Bauxite nil 880 nil 12/10 4) Olympic Fair Atlantic Crude oil nil 137,000 nil 12/10 5) Zim Europa Zim CNTR nil nil nil 13/10 6) New Fortuner Aspinwal Salt nil 35,000 nil 14/10 7) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 14/10 8) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 100/375 14/10 9) Lalbahadur ShastriJairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 14/10 10) Nasco Trader O Exim Timber Logs nil 3,881 nil 15/10 11) Kampen Wilhelmsen Machinery nil 502 nil 15/10 12) All Cargo SusheelaCaravel CNTR nil nil 250/250 15/10 13) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/250 16/10 14) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2500/28 nil 16/10 15) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil nil 50,000 nil 16/10 16) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 950/720 17/10 17) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 17/10 18) Cape Marin MBk CNTR nil nil 250/350 17/10 19) ANL Windara CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 150/250 17/10 20) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 18/10 21) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 20/10 22) Lumpini Park JMB Ph Acid nil 9,067 nil 21/10 23) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 21/10 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL