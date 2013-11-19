Nov 19Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessels 27
Vessels berthing today 01
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR 16/11 16/11 ----- nil nil 270/351 n.a.
2) Ratna Shalini Inter Ocean FO 16/11 16/11 ----- 21,414 nil nil 19,586
3) M Avon Maersk CNTR 18/11 18/11 ----- nil nil 553/100150/457
4) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 10/11 19/11 ----- nil TOCOM nil 16,540
5) G B Europe Pearl Gen Cargo 19/11 19/11 ----- nil TOCOM nil 6
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Dawn Madurai Atlantic HSD nil 23,000 nil 18/11 TBT
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Dawn Meerut Atlantic HSD nil 25,000 nil 20/11
2) Cauvery Spirit Atlantic Crude oil nil 121,000 nil 20/11
3) Lal Bahadur Sh Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 21/11
4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 21/11
5) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 21/11
6) Prudent Atlantic MS 5,000 nil nil 21/11
7) Swarna Kalash Atlantic MS nil 5,000 nil 22/11
8) Atlantic Mese Inter Ocean HSD nil 27,000 nil 22/11
9) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/200 23/11
10) Zim Asia Zim CNTR nil nil n.a. 24/11
11) OEL Shreyas Caravel CNTR nil nil 350/300 24/11
12) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 24/11
13) Barba Rosa Atlantic Crude oil nil 100,000 nil 24/11
14) Vine-2 Kinship Cement nil 12,500 nil 24/11
15) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 25/11
16) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 25/11
17) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/250 26/11
18) Kota Halus PIL CNTR nil nil n.a. 27/11
19) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 28/11
20) Rio Grande Expres ISS CNTR nil nil 250/450 28/11
21) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 02/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL