Nov 19Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan CNTR 16/11 16/11 ----- nil nil 270/351 n.a. 2) Ratna Shalini Inter Ocean FO 16/11 16/11 ----- 21,414 nil nil 19,586 3) M Avon Maersk CNTR 18/11 18/11 ----- nil nil 553/100150/457 4) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 10/11 19/11 ----- nil TOCOM nil 16,540 5) G B Europe Pearl Gen Cargo 19/11 19/11 ----- nil TOCOM nil 6 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Dawn Madurai Atlantic HSD nil 23,000 nil 18/11 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Dawn Meerut Atlantic HSD nil 25,000 nil 20/11 2) Cauvery Spirit Atlantic Crude oil nil 121,000 nil 20/11 3) Lal Bahadur Sh Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 21/11 4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 21/11 5) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 21/11 6) Prudent Atlantic MS 5,000 nil nil 21/11 7) Swarna Kalash Atlantic MS nil 5,000 nil 22/11 8) Atlantic Mese Inter Ocean HSD nil 27,000 nil 22/11 9) CMA CGM Jasper CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/200 23/11 10) Zim Asia Zim CNTR nil nil n.a. 24/11 11) OEL Shreyas Caravel CNTR nil nil 350/300 24/11 12) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 24/11 13) Barba Rosa Atlantic Crude oil nil 100,000 nil 24/11 14) Vine-2 Kinship Cement nil 12,500 nil 24/11 15) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 25/11 16) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 25/11 17) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/250 26/11 18) Kota Halus PIL CNTR nil nil n.a. 27/11 19) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 400/430 28/11 20) Rio Grande Expres ISS CNTR nil nil 250/450 28/11 21) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 440/420 02/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL