Jul 16Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 24
Total Vessles 37
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Jindal Kamakshi Shipment Imp/Exp 30/05 01/06 ----- nil nil 724/409 n.a.
2) Rising Falcon Pearl Sulphur 09/07 09/07 ----- nil 14,616 nil 7,384
3) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 13/07 14/07 17/07 nil 1,200 nil 13,977
4) Stolt Endurance J M Baxi Ph Acid 15/07 15/07 ----- nil TOCOM nil 10,000
5) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 13/07 16/07 ----- TOCOM nil nil 7,200
6) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR 15/07 16/07 ----- nil nil nil300/600
7) Barabarosa Atlantic Crude oil 16/07 16/07 ----- nil Uldg nil 141,000
8) Sima Perfect MBK CNTR 16/07 16/07 ----- nil nil nil200/200
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) CONSTITUTION SPI IOS CRUDE nil 85,000 nil 11/07 ---
2) FUJI GAS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 14/07 ---
3) SWARNA MALA SAMSARA HSD 40,000 nil nil 15/07 ---
4) OCEAN VENDER ASP R.PHOS nil 9,820 nil 15/07 ---
5) SILVER CLOUD ATL CRUDE nil 95,573 nil 05/07 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) OEL Colombo Relay CNTR nil nil 800/500 17/07
2) OEL Kochi Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 17/07
3) Nordana Malee Pearl Gen Cargo nil nil 35 17/07
4) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD 15,000 nil nil 17/07
5) Kenza Atlantic FO 6,000 nil nil 17/07
6) Gati Majestic Poseidon CNTR nil nil 200/120 18/07
7) ANL Windara CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 150/250 18/07
8) Caragel Pride Caravel CNTR nil nil 350/350 18/07
9) Swarna sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 19/07
10) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/250 20/07
11) Box GAC MS nil 9,500 nil 20/07
12) M Avon Maersk CNTR nil nil 550/550 21/07
13) Alpine Trader Inter Ocean Rock Phos nil 44,000 nil 21/07
14) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 21/07
15) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,000 nil 22/07
16) Al Marona GAC Ammonia nil 7,000 nil 22/07
17) Jag Lakshita Sorabji Crude oil nil 122,000 nil 22/07
18) CMA CGM Jade CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 250/150 23/07
19) Sima Sahba MBK CNTR nil nil 300/350 23/07
20) OEL Kutch Relay CNTR nil nil 350/350 24/07
21) Greta Pearl Gen Cargo nil 45 nil 27/07
22) Sima Perfect MBK CNTR nil nil 200/200 27/07
23) Sima Saphire MBK CNTR nil nil 150/200 30/07
24) CMA CGM Onyx CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/200 30/07
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL