Nov 14 Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) LOK PRATAP JMB UREA 10/11 12/11 16/11 nil 5,798 nil 10,766 2) ROMANDIE INFINITY MOP 13/11 13/11 17/11 nil 6,187 nil 26,813 3) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT 10/11 12/11 15/11 nil 5,500 nil 6,300 4) FATAHUR RAHMAN WW TIMBER 31/10 11/11 22/11 nil1203(U) nil7839(U) 5) JAG RATAN JMB IOP 13/11 13/11 14/11 17,000 nil nil 23,000 6) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG 06/11 13/11 17/11 nil 1,469 nil 18,531 7) SAMOS GAC CRUDE 11/11 13/11 15/11 nil TOCOM nil 90,000 8) PRATHIBHA INDRA ATL HSD 14/11 14/11 14/11 nil 1,000 nil 10,000

Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) THAMEEHLA DIX TIMBER nil 5134 (U) nil 06/11 --- 2) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 9,560 nil 07/11 --- 3) TORM REPUBLICAN IOS ATF 36,000 nil nil 12/11 --- 4) SOLEY-I JMB PFA nil 7,500 nil 12/11 --- 5) NIRMAL GAUTHAM GAC UREA nil 38,500 nil 13/11 --- 6) MARINE EXPRESS ATL NAPHTHA nil 35,000 nil 13/11 --- 7) GAZ FRATERNITY S.WORLD LPG nil 3,500 nil 14/11 ---

Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA BENTONITE nil 100 nil 14/11

GSA MACH 15 nil nil 14/11 2) MELODY JMB MOP nil 29,450 nil 14/11 3) MARTIN ULA GRANITE 1,750 nil nil 15/11 4) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 15/11 5) MORNING GLORY ATL CRUDE nil 86,000 nil 15/11 6) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA MACHINERY nil 15 Nos. nil 15/11 7) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF nil 62,000 nil 17/11 8) ATLANTIC JUPITER IOS CSFO nil 10,500 nil 17/11 9) TIGER MALABAR BTL BOXES nil nil 100/250 17/11 10) WADI ALYARMOUK MARCONS IOF nil 67,400 nil 17/11 11) BEST GRACE MARCONS S.COAL nil 22931(U) nil 18/11 12) DESH RAKSHAK JMB CRUDE nil 86,040 nil 19/11 13) MAERSK CLOUDIA GAC NAPHTHA nil 35,000 nil 20/11 14) AL MARONA GAC L.AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 20/11 15) R.M.POWER JMB UREA nil 30,000 nil 16/11 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL (Bangalore Commodity Desk)