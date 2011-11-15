Nov 15 - Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessles 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) LOK PRATAP JMB UREA 10/11 12/11 17/11 nil 2,901 nil 7,865
2) ROMANDIE INFINITY MOP 13/11 13/11 17/11 nil 7,805 nil 19,008
3) FATAHUR RAHM WW TIMBER 31/10 11/11 22/11 nil 947(U) nil6892(U)
4) THAMEEHLA DIX TIMBER 06/11 15/11 21/11 nil nil5134(U)
5) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG 06/11 13/11 17/11 nil 5,001 nil 13,530
6) SAMOS (13.00) GAC CRUDE 11/11 13/11 15/11 nil 61,000 nil 29,000
7) TORM REPUBLICAN IOS ATF 12/11 14/11 16/11 400 nil nil 35,600
8) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG 07/11 15/11 16/11 nil nil 9,560
9) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA BENTONITE/ 14/11 14/11 16/11 nil 2,435 nil 3,665
GSA MACHINERY 14/11 14/11 16/11 nil TOCOM nil 15
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) SOLEY-I JMB P F ACID nil 7,500 nil 12/11 ---
2) NIRMAL GAUTH GAC UREA nil 38,500 nil 13/11 ---
3) MARINE EXPRESS ATL NAPHTHA nil 35,000 nil 13/11 ---
4) MELODY JMB MOP nil 29,450 nil 14/11 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) MORNING GLORY ATL CRUDE nil 86,000 nil 15/11
2) QUEEN ZENOBIA SEAWORLD LPG nil 3,500 nil 16/11
3) MARTIN ULA GRANITE 1,750 nil nil 17/11
4) ARABIAN ORC GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 17/11
5) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA MACHINERY nil 15 nil 17/11
6) RED EAGLE SSM MS/AF/FO/HSD nil 62,000 nil 17/11
7) ATLANTIC JUPITE IOS CSFO nil 10,500 nil 17/11
8) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR nil nil 104/250 17/11
9) WADI ALYARM MARCONS IOF nil 67,400 nil 17/11
10) BEST GRACE MARCONS S.COAL nil 22,931 nil 19/11
11) DESH RAKSHAK JMB CRUDE nil 86,040 nil 19/11
12) MAERSK CLOUDIA GAC NAPHTHA nil 35,000 nil 20/11
13) AL MARONA GAC L.AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 20/11
14) MYKINES ML CPO nil 9,000 nil 20/11
15) R.M.POWER JMB UREA nil 30,000 nil 21/11
16) ARANDA CON WW COAL nil 55,000 nil 27/11
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL