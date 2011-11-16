Nov 16 - Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) LOK PRATAP JMB UREA 10/11 12/11 17/11 nil 3,023 nil 4,458 2) ROMANDIE INFINITY MOP 13/11 13/11 17/11 nil 8,693 nil 10,315 3) FATAHUR RAHMAN WW TIMBER 31/10 11/11 22/11 nil1213(U) nil5679(U) 4) THAMEEHLA DIX TIMBER 06/11 15/11 21/11 nil 820(U) nil4314(U) 5) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG 06/11 13/11 17/11 nil 5,312 nil 8,218 6) MARINE EXPRESS ATL NAPHTHA 13/11 15/11 17/11 nil 9,500 nil 25,500 7) TORM REPUBLICAN IOS ATF 12/11 14/11 16/11 33,600 nil nil 2,000 8) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG 07/11 15/11 16/11 nil 3,479 nil 6,081 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) SOLEY-I JMB P F ACID 7,500 nil nil 12/11 --- 2) NIRMAL GAUTHAM GAC UREA nil 38,500 nil 13/11 --- 3) MELODY JMB MOP nil 29,450 nil ;14/11 --- 4) MORNING GLORY ATL CRUDE nil 86,000 nil 15/11 --- 5) QUEEN ZENOBIA S.WORLD LPG nil 3,500 nil 16/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MARTIN ULA GRANITE 1,750 nil nil 17/11 2) RED EAGLE SSM M/AT/FO/HSD nil 62,000 nil 17/11 3) ATLANTIC JUPITER IOS CSFO nil 10,500 nil 17/11 4) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR nil nil 104/250 17/11 5) WADI ALYARMOU MARCONS IOF nil 67,400 nil 17/11 6) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA MACHINERY nil 15 Nos. nil 18/11 7) SEAWAYS VENTURE GSA CNTR nil nil 100/50 18/11 8) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 18/11 9) BEST GRACE MARCONS S.COAL nil 22,931 nil 19/11 10) DESH RAKSHAK JMB CRUDE nil 86,040 nil 19/11 11) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 20/11 12) MAERSK CLOUDIA GAC NAPHTHA nil 35,000 nil 20/11 13) MYKINES ML CPO nil 9,000 nil 20/11 14) AL MARONA GAC L.AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 21/11 15) LUZON SPIRIT GAC FO 100/50 nil nil 21/11 16) ARANDA COLOSSUS WW COAL nil 55,000 nil 22/11 17) GOLDEN EMINENC JMB COAL nil 65,000 nil 24/12 18) R.M.POWER JMB UREA nil 30,000 nil 26/11 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL