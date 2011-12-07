Dec 07Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) NAVDHENU SUN ASP UREA 30/11 30/11 10/12 nil 2,587 nil 24,950 2) TUNA 7 IOS MOP 03/12 07/12 12/12 nil TOCOM nil 30,200 3) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT 05/12 07/12 10/12 nil TOCOM nil 17,300 4) INFINITE WISDOM JMC MAIZE 21/11 02/12 08/12 nil TOCOM nil 7,515 5) JAG RATAN JMB IOF 05/12 05/12 09/12 nil 15,500 nil 30,220 6) JAG PARWAR ATL HSD 04/12 06/12 07/12 n.a. nil nil n.a. 7) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE 03/12 07/12 08/12 nil TOCOM nil 85,994 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MAAN AUNG DIX TIMBER nil 3430(U) nil 30/11 --- 2) BOW ARATU ATL CPO nil 11,500 nil 03/12 --- 3) M.VAMADEVA JMB LPG nil 3,000 nil 04/12 --- 4) RIVER ETERNITY IOS LAN nil 55,000 nil 04/12 --- 5) PATAGONIA GAS SW LPG nil 3,500 nil 06/12 --- 6) SANTA SURIYA III WW TIMBER nil 14443(U) nil 06/12 --- 7) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 22,000 nil 06/12 --- 8) INDUS PROSPERITY WSS COAL nil 80,280 nil 07/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) BUNGA KANTAN TIGA JMB CPO nil 6,500 nil 07/12 2) SHER E PANJAB MARCONS IOF nil 65,000 nil 07/12 3) H.W.PEACE ETA UAP nil 33,000 nil 08/12 4) TRIUMPH ATL MS/HSD nil 15,000 nil 08/12 5) OMVATI PREM SW CRUDE nil 87,000 nil 08/12 6) COURCHEVILLE SW LPG nil 11,700 nil 08/12 7) SUPER LADY ATL FO 84,000 nil nil 08/12 8) LIQUID FORCE ACT STY.MONOMER nil 1,000 nil 09/12 9) GINGA MERLIN GAC ACERELAT nil 450 nil 09/12 10) PRATHIBHA CAUVERY ATL FO nil 7,500 nil 10/12 11) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR nil nil 150/300 10/12 12) AL-MARONA GAC AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 10/12 13) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 10/12 14) JAG PREETHI ATL FO nil 10,000 nil 10/12 15) RED EAGLE SS MS/ATF/HSD nil 56,500 nil 10/12 16) BERING SEA SSM FO nil 35,000 nil 10/12 17) BRITISH UNITY IOS ATF 36,000 nil nil 10/12 18) GREEN VILLE GAC SBM nil n.a. nil 10/12 19) SAGAR JYOTHI WW COAL nil 17,945 nil 10/12 20) ALAM PINTAR HL COAL nil 77,089 nil 13/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL