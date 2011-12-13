Dec 13Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HW PEACE ETA NPK 08/12 12/12 18/12 nil 2,204 nil 30,796 2) NAVDHENU SUN ASP UREA 30/11 30/11 13/12 nil 4,790 nil 6,015 3) INFINITE WISDOM JMC MAIZE ----- 02/12 13/12 nil 2,350 nil 815 4) SHER E PANJAB MARCONS IOF 07/12 10/12 14/12 nil 14,203 nil 11,587 5) COURCHVILLE SW LPG 08/12 11/12 13/12 nil 4,544 nil 1,453 6) RED EAGLE SSM MS 10/12 11/12 14/12 nil 20,244 nil 10,920 7) SUPER LADY ATL FO 08/12 11/12 14/12 37,302 nil nil 37,473 8) JAG PREETHI ATL FO 12/12 13/12 13/12 nil 2,000 nil 3,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) RIVER ETERNITY IOS LAN nil 55,000 nil 04/12 --- 2) SANTA SURIYA WW TIMBER nil 14,443 nil 06/12 --- 3) MARITIME JEWEL GAC SPM OP. 160 nil nil 09/12 --- 4) BERING SEA SSM FO nil 35,000 nil 11/12 --- 5) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 12/12 --- 6) M.KRISHNATREYA ATL LPG nil 18,000 nil 12/12 --- 7) PRATHIBHA VARNA ATL HSD 30,000 nil nil 12/12 --- 8) LIQUID FORCE ACT STY.MON nil 1,000 nil 13/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 13/12 2) ALAM PINTA HL COAL nil 77,089 nil 13/12 3) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR nil nil 150/300 14/12 4) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA MACH nil 15 nil 15/12 5) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 15/12 6) THOR HARMONY ETA DAP nil 33,000 nil 15/12 7) ALIED CB MACH nil 2 nil 16/12 8) MAR HARESHIO JMB COAL nil 67,743 nil 17/12 9) BADAR WW CRUDE nil 85,000 nil 17/12 10) OXL LOTUS WSS MACH nil 9 nil 18/12 11) WELTRUST JMB COAL nil 77,489 nil 19/12 12) SPAR VIRGO WW COAL nil 23,043 nil 19/12 13) FATHER NEPTURN IOS DAP nil 50,000 nil 23/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL