Dec 15Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessels 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) HW PEACE ETA N P K 08/12 12/12 18/12 nil 2,968 nil 24,675
2) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR 14/12 14/12 15/12 nil nil 95/193 55/107
3) GREEN VILLE GSA MACHINERY 09/12 13/12 16/12 nil 57(U) nil 58(U)
4) M.KRISHNATREYA ATL LPG 12/12 13/12 16/12 nil 6,431 nil 9,517
5) RIVER ETERNITY IOS LAN 04/12 14/12 15/12 nil 18,000 nil 37,000
6) SUPER LADY ATL FO 08/12 11/12 15/12 n.a. nil nil n.a.
7) ALAM PINTAR HL COAL 13/12 13/12 17/12 nil 23,883 nil 47,246
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) SANTA SURIYA III WW TIMBER nil 14443(U) nil 06/12 ---
2) BERING SEA SSM FO nil 35,000 nil 11/12 ---
3) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 12/12 ---
4) PRATHIBHA VARNA ATL HSD 30,000 nil nil 12/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 15/12
2) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 16/12
3) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA MACHINERY 15(U) nil nil 16/12
4) THOR HARMONY ETA DAP nil 33,000 nil 16/12
5) ALAED CB MACHINERY nil 2 (U) nil 16/12
6) TUG BRITOL GAC SPM nil nil nil 16/12
7) MARITIME HARESHIO JMB COAL nil 67,743 nil 17/12
8) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY 15(U) nil nil 17/12
9) BADR WSS CRUDE nil 95,977 nil 18/12
10) OXL LOTUS WSS MACHINERY nil 9 nil 18/12
11) ADAFERA ATL CRUDE nil 87,000 nil 19/12
12) LOWLAND SKY ETA DAP nil 27,500 nil 19/12
13) FREE NEPTUNE BENLINE UAP nil 28,599 nil 20/12
14) OCEAN TIARA ATL CRUDE nil 86,000 nil 20/12
15) WELTRUST JMB COAL nil 77,489 nil 20/12
16) S.C.ZHAHAI JMB CPO nil 5,000 nil 20/12
17) SPAR VIRGO WW COAL nil 23,043 nil 21/12
18) KASUGTA SW PH.ACID nil 11,029 nil 21/12
19) FATHER NEPTURN IOS DAP nil 50,000 nil 23/12
20) DESH BHAKTH JMB CRUDE nil 89,950 nil 26/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL