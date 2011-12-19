Dec 19Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessles 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) HW PEACE ETA N P K 08/12 12/12 20/12 nil 5,043 nil 7,543
2) SANTA SURIYA III WW TIMBER 06/12 15/12 23/12 nil 1,674 nil 9,533
3) TUG BRITOIL GSA MACH ----- 18/12 20/12 nil 47 nil 178
4) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG 19/12 19/12 22/12 TOCOM nil 19,000
5) ADAFERA ATL CRUDE 19/12 19/12 20/12 nil TOCOM nil 87,000
6) QUEEN ZENOBIA SW LPG 19/12 19/12 20/12 TOCOM nil 5,700
7) MARITIME HAR JMB COAL 17/12 17/12 20/12 nil 14,607 nil 26,736
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) BERING SEA SSM FO nil nil 35,000 11/12 ---
2) THOR HARMONY ETA DAP nil 33,000 nil 16/12 ---
3) GREEN VILLE GSA MACH nil nil 58 17/12 ---
4) TORM LAURA IOS ATF 36,000 nil nil 19/12 ---
5) FEDERICA PRIMA CB COAL nil 72,000 nil 19/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) SANMAR SERENADE ATL HSD 20,000 nil nil 19/12
2) LOWLANDS SK ETA DAP nil 27,500 nil 20/12
3) FREE NEPTUNE BENLINE UAP nil 28,599 nil 20/12
4) OCEAN TIARA ATL CRUDE nil 86,000 nil 20/12
5) WELTRUST JMB COAL nil 77,489 nil 20/12
6) DESH BHAKTH JMB CRUDE nil 89,950 nil 20/12
7) M.DEVATREAYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 20/12
8) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 21/12
9) S.C.ZHUHAI JMB CPO nil 5,000 nil 21/12
10) KASUGTA SW PH.ACID nil 11,029 nil 21/12
11) HIGH BEAM SW LAN nil 15,400 nil 21/12
12) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR nil nil 160/250 21/12
13) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 91,611 nil 22/12
14) BELAIA IOS HSD 40,000 nil nil 22/12
15) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 9,500 nil 22/12
16) FATHER NEPTUNE IOS DAP nil 50,000 nil 23/12
17) PORT MORESBY MARCONS IOP 52,000 nil nil 23/12
18) SPAR VIRGO WW COAL nil 23,043 nil 24/12
19) GALVASTON WW COAL nil 8,000 nil 26/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL