Dec 20Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HW PEACE ETA N P K 08/12 12/12 20/12 nil 4,434 nil 3,159 2) LOWLANDS SKY ETA DAP 20/12 20/12 25/12 nil TOCOM nil 27,500 3) SANTA SURIYA III WW TIMBER 06/12 15/12 24/12 nil1567(U) nil7966(U) 4) TUG BRITOIL/BARGE GSA MACH 16/12 18/12 20/12 nil n.a. nil n.a. 5) THOR HARMONY ETA DAP 16/12 19/12 25/12 nil TOCOM nil 33,000 6) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG 19/12 19/12 23/12 nil 3,726 nil 15,274 7) SANMAR SERENADE ATL HSD 19/12 20/12 21/12 nil TOCOM nil 20,000 8) ADAFERA ATL CRUDE 19/12 19/12 20/12 nil 74,800 nil 12,200 9) QUEEN ZENOBIA SW LPG 19/12 19/12 20/12 nil n.a. nil n.a. 10) MARITIME HARESHIO JMB COAL 17/12 17/12 20/12 nil 12,448 nil 14,895 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) BERING SEA SSM FO nil 35,000 nil 11/12 --- 2) GREEN VILLE GSA MACHINERY nil 58(U) nil 17/12 --- 3) TORM LAURA IOS ATF 36,000 nil nil 19/12 --- 4) FEDERICA PRIMA CB COAL nil 72,000 nil 19/12 --- 5) FREE NEPTUNE BENLINE UAP nil 28,599 nil 20/12 --- 6) DESH BHAKTH JMB CRUDE nil 89,950 nil 20/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OCEAN TIARA ATL CRUDE nil 86,000 nil 20/12 2) WELTRUST JMB COAL nil 77,489 nil 20/12 3) M.DEVATREAYA ATL LPG nil 2,000 nil 20/12 4) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR nil nil 160/250 20/12 5) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 21/12 6) S.C.ZHUHAI JMB CPO nil 5,000 nil 21/12 7) KASUGTA SW PH.ACID nil 11,029 nil 21/12 8) HIGH BEAM SW LAN nil 15,400 nil 21/12 9) SAGAR JYOTHI HL IOP 50,000 nil nil 21/12 10) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 91,611 nil 22/12 11) BELAIA IOS HSD nil nil 40,000 22/12 12) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 9,500 nil 22/12 13) FATHER NEPTUNE IOS DAP nil 50,000 nil 23/12 14) PORT MORESBY MARCONS IOF nil 52,000 nil 24/12 15) SPAR VIRGO WW COAL nil 23,043 nil 24/12 16) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 53,000 nil 24/12 17) GALVASTON WW COAL nil 8,000 nil 26/12 18) ALMARONA GAC AMMONIA nil nil 5,000 30/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL