Dec 21Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessels 33
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) THOR HARMONY ETA DAP 16/12 19/12 25/12 nil 2,400 nil 30,600
2) LOWLANDS SKY ETA DAP 20/12 20/12 25/12 nil 4,716 nil 22,784
3) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR 20/12 20/12 22/12 nil nil 63/- 106/300
4) SANTA SURIYA III WW TIMBER 06/12 15/12 24/12 nil 1662(U) nil 6304(U)
5) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG 19/12 19/12 23/12 nil 6,358 nil 8,916
6) BERING SEA SSM FO 11/12 21/12 22/12 nil TOCOM nil 35,000
7) OCEAN TIARA ATL CRUDE 20/12 21/12 22/12 nil TOCOM nil 86,000
8) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG 20/12 21/12 22/12 nil TOCOM nil 20,000
9) FEDERICA PRIMA CB COAL 19/12 21/12 23/12 nil 1,861 nil 71,136
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) GREEN VILLE GSA MACHINERY nil 58 (U) nil 17/12 ---
2) TORM LAURA IOS ATF 36,000 nil nil 19/12 ---
3) FREE NEPTUNE BENLINE UAP nil 28,599 nil 20/12 ---
4) DESH BHAKTH JMB CRUDE nil 89,950 nil 20/12 ---
5) TUG BRITOIL GSA MACH nil n.a. nil 20/12 ---
6) WELTRUST JMB COAL nil 77,489 nil 20/12 ---
7) SC ZHUHAI JMB CPO nil 5,000 nil 21/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 21/12
2) KASUGTA SW PH.ACID nil 11,029 nil 21/12
3) HIGH BEAM SW LAN nil 15,400 nil 21/12
4) SAGAR JYOTHI HL IOP 54,980 nil nil 21/12
5) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 91,611 nil 22/12
6) BELAIA IOS HSD nil 40,000 nil 22/12
7) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 9,500 nil 22/12
8) FATHER NEPTUNE IOS DAP nil 50,000 nil 23/12
9) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY nil 15 (U) nil 23/12
10) PORT MORESBY MARCONS IOF nil 52,000 nil 24/12
11) SPAR VIRGO WW COAL nil 23,043 nil 24/12
12) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 53,000 nil 24/12
13) GREEN WARRIOR IOS CRUDE nil 92,000 nil 24/12
14) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 25/12
15) GALVASTON WW COAL nil 8,000 nil 26/12
16) JAG RAVI CB IOP 30,000 nil nil 26/12
17) ALMARONA GAC AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 30/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL