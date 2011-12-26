Dec 26Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) FREE NEPTUNE BENLINE UAP 20/12 22/12 30/12 nil 4,519 nil 17,528
2) SANTA SURIYA III WW TIMBER 06/12 15/12 27/12 nil 841 nil 874
3) THOR HARMONY ETA DAP ----- 19/12 27/12 nil 4,600 nil 6,440
4) GALVASTON WW COAL 25/12 25/12 26/12 nil 2,170 nil 6,181
5) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG 22/12 25/12 28/12 nil 5,685 nil 10,445
6) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE 22/12 25/12 26/12 nil 71,000 nil 20,611
7) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE 23/12 26/12 27/12 nil nil 53,000
8) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG 26/12 26/12 27/12 nil 184 nil 12,816
9) FATHER NEPTUNE IOS DAP 23/12 25/12 31/12 nil 3,900 nil 46,100
10) WELTRUST JMB COAL 20/12 21/12 25/12 nil 9,239 nil 31,732
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) GREEN VILLE GSA MACH nil 58 nil 17/12 ---
2) GREEN WARRIOR IOS CRUDE nil 92,000 nil 25/12 ---
3) PORT MORESBY MARCONS IOF nil 52,000 nil 25/12 ---
4) ANUSHEE FAME GSA MACH nil 12 nil 26/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) RATNA NAMRATA JMB CRUDE nil 90,611 nil 26/12
2) SILVER NAVIGA MS COAL nil 70,000 nil 26/12
3) GAS FRATESNEH SW LPG nil 11,700 nil 26/12
4) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA MACHI nil 15 nil 27/12
5) LIWA V IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 27/12
6) JAG RAVI CB IOP 30,000 nil nil 28/12
7) QUEEN ZENOBIA SW LPG nil 3,500 nil 28/12
8) SEMUA PARDA ATL CPO nil 12,000 nil 30/12
9) PALM AGRI JMB CPO nil 11,500 nil 30/12
10) ALMARONA GAC AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 30/12
11) TIGER MALABAR BTL BOXES nil nil 200/300 30/12
12) MALAVIKA SW COAL nil 50,500 nil 31/12
13) INDUS PROSPERI FALCON COAL nil 11,000 nil 02/01
14) VITUOUS STIR MS P.COKE nil 50,000 nil 02/01
15) BENGAL ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 03/01
16) SVENNER WSS COAL nil 55,000 nil 05/01
17) GENCO AGNITAINI WSS COAL nil 25,000 nil 07/01
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL